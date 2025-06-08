Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode has recalled a boozy day of filming on the ITV period drama that saw cast members go through 22 bottles of rosé wine.

Goode, 47, claimed that the late Dame Maggie Smith, who starred in Downton as the Dowager Countess of Grantham, had described the day as one that “might’ve been my favourite day on a set ever”.

The day in question involved a wedding scene, which was shot “very secretively” in an undisclosed countryside location (“I think in Oxford somewhere,” said Goode).

“Our green room for 20 actors was the garden of an ex-Concorde pilot,” Goode recounted to Deadline. “This is going to sound jolly unprofessional, and it is a bit unprofessional, but it’s f***ing funny.”

“[The pilot] came out with a bottle of rosé and just put it on the table, a bottle of Minuty, which was a nice Aix-en-Province rosé. And obviously all the other actors, they looked at it and they’re like, ‘No. Well, obviously we can’t do that.’”

Goode explained that he was “just a bit naughty” and decided to start drinking the wine on set.

“It was really hot, and it was looking at me and the perspiration was rolling down the bottle and I said, ‘I’ll have a glass, thank you so much’,” he recalled. “ And I sat and I quaffed it bloody quickly. And I said, ‘Is it OK if I have another one?’

Maggie Smith in 'Downton Abbey' ( ITV )

“And then you started to see all the other actors, particularly the ones that didn’t have any lines that day, just a big ensemble piece, none of us had that much to do, really. So we all started drinking. We went through 22 bottles of rosé.”

He adds that no one was “drunk, but my God, were we merry. And if you’ve made Maggie Smith happy, then it can’t be wrong.”

Smith died last year at the age of 89. Her death prompted an outpouring of fondness and praise from across the film and TV industry.

Goode recently starred in the Netflix series Dept Q, created by The Queen’s Gambit’s Scott Frank. He will not, however, be returning to Downton for the forthcoming movie sequel, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, in cinemas later this year.

“I was unavailable for the second [film] because I was doing The Offer. [For the third], I was shooting [Dept Q],” he told Radio Times. “But I also buggered my knee, and I had to have an operation.

“That takes weeks to get over, so I was never going to be able to do it. And let’s face it, [my character] was edging towards becoming a bit of a wet lettuce. So maybe it’s a good thing.”