Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson arrested over fatal shooting of his son
Gregory Zecca’s son was fatally shot in July last year
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson was arrested Tuesday following an investigation that determined he fatally shot his 13-year-old son last summer while handling a firearm under the influence of alcohol.
Gregory Zecca, 39, who is the son of Dog’s wife, Francie Frane, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm, according to Florida’s Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
“This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement shared on Facebook.
“Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more. I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case,” the statement added.
The aggravated manslaughter charge carries a potential penalty of life in prison.
Last year, Zucca was placed on a psychiatric hold after the July 13 incident, which was described as a “freak accident” at the time.
The sheriff’s office’s investigation determined that Zecca consumed alcohol over several hours at a local establishment, purchased additional alcohol, and later used both alcohol and marijuana at a friend’s residence, where Zecca and his son were watching a UFC fight on TV.
Inside the home, Zecca repeatedly handled a firearm in the child’s presence, practicing drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing, the sheriff’s office said.
The firearm had initially been made safe after the magazine was removed and a live round cleared from the chamber. At some point, however, the magazine was reinserted and a round chambered, at which point Zecca fired a single shot that fatally struck the child.
Responding deputies said they detected the odor of alcohol on Zecca and observed marijuana in plain view. Detectives later obtained search warrants for Zecca’s medical records and a blood draw. A toxicology expert who analyzed the samples estimated that Zecca’s blood-alcohol concentration was above Florida’s legal lemit and concluded that he was impaired by alcohol.
“This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss.”
Dog’s — whose real name is Duane Chapman — attorney Joseph Lesniak told TMZ: “This remains a devastating family tragedy. We believe Greg loved his son deeply, and that this was a tragic accident — one that has left many lives permanently changed, especially Anthony’s, and Greg’s.”
The Independent has contacted Dog’s office for comment.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unintentional injury is a leading cause of death among U.S. children between the ages of 0 and 17, and firearms are a leading cause of such injuries, second only to motor vehicle accidents.
Approximately half of unintentional firearm injury deaths that affect children happen at their homes when guns are not properly locked away.
