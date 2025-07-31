Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Ncuti Gatwa fuels speculation he’ll return to Doctor Who for final battle with Daleks and Cybermen

Actor said he missed out on a showdown that’s ‘the crux’ of the Time Lord series

Lydia Spencer-Elliott
Thursday 31 July 2025 07:23 EDT
Comments
Ncuti Gatwa leaves Doctor Who as Billie Piper returns

Ncuti Gatwa has fuelled speculation that he’ll return to Doctor Who after shocking fans by exiting the programme in May.

The 32-year-old actor departed the BBC‘s flagship sci-fi drama after two series as the Doctor, later admitting the role had taken a toll on his body, both mentally and physically.

When asked by The One Show host Alex Jones if he regrets anything from his time on the show, Gatwa replied: “I never got to fight a Dalek. A Dalek or a Cyberman. I mean, just the crux of Doctor Who.”

He added: “So, [I] might do that! Might go fight a Dalek!”

Gatwa is one of only two Doctors not to have faced Daleks on screen, along with Nineties Time Lord Paul McGann. Fans were quick to suggest that Gatwa’s playful comment hinted at a possible return to the show.

“I think maybe he’s coming back as The 15th Doctor for a third series once he’s available,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. Meanwhile, another fan celebrated: “HE’S COMING BACK BAYBEEEEE.”

“I still kinda buy the idea of him doing another Christmas special or something,” a third user said.

Ncuti Gatwa on ‘Doctor Who’
Ncuti Gatwa on ‘Doctor Who’ (BBC)

Others took Gatwa’s comment less seriously: “He clearly meant ‘I’m going to go and fight one now as Ncuti Gatwa’ rather than him coming back,” one person wrote.

“He's joking. It's all wishful thinking,” another fan added. “It’s just a joke,” another echoed.

During his final episode, which was broadcast on 31 May, Gatwa’s Doctor regenerated and appeared to be replaced by former Doctor Who star Billie Piper.

Gatwa regenerated in the finale of ‘Doctor Who’ in May
Gatwa regenerated in the finale of ‘Doctor Who’ in May (BBC)

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 13 July, Gatwa admitted: “I’m getting old, and my body was tired… and I’ve now just started doing some ballet, so I’m making really great decisions.

He added: “It’s the most amazing job in the world, a job that any actor would dream of and – because it’s so good – it’s strenuous. It takes a lot out of you, physically, emotionally, mentally, and so it was time.”

Asked if he would ever come back to the show, he said: “Never say never.”

