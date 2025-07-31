Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ncuti Gatwa has fuelled speculation that he’ll return to Doctor Who after shocking fans by exiting the programme in May.

The 32-year-old actor departed the BBC‘s flagship sci-fi drama after two series as the Doctor, later admitting the role had taken a toll on his body, both mentally and physically.

When asked by The One Show host Alex Jones if he regrets anything from his time on the show, Gatwa replied: “I never got to fight a Dalek. A Dalek or a Cyberman. I mean, just the crux of Doctor Who.”

He added: “So, [I] might do that! Might go fight a Dalek!”

Gatwa is one of only two Doctors not to have faced Daleks on screen, along with Nineties Time Lord Paul McGann. Fans were quick to suggest that Gatwa’s playful comment hinted at a possible return to the show.

“I think maybe he’s coming back as The 15th Doctor for a third series once he’s available,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. Meanwhile, another fan celebrated: “HE’S COMING BACK BAYBEEEEE.”

“I still kinda buy the idea of him doing another Christmas special or something,” a third user said.

open image in gallery Ncuti Gatwa on ‘Doctor Who’ ( BBC )

Others took Gatwa’s comment less seriously: “He clearly meant ‘I’m going to go and fight one now as Ncuti Gatwa’ rather than him coming back,” one person wrote.

“He's joking. It's all wishful thinking,” another fan added. “It’s just a joke,” another echoed.

During his final episode, which was broadcast on 31 May, Gatwa’s Doctor regenerated and appeared to be replaced by former Doctor Who star Billie Piper.

open image in gallery Gatwa regenerated in the finale of ‘Doctor Who’ in May ( BBC )

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 13 July, Gatwa admitted: “I’m getting old, and my body was tired… and I’ve now just started doing some ballet, so I’m making really great decisions.

He added: “It’s the most amazing job in the world, a job that any actor would dream of and – because it’s so good – it’s strenuous. It takes a lot out of you, physically, emotionally, mentally, and so it was time.”

Asked if he would ever come back to the show, he said: “Never say never.”