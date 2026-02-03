Doctor Who sonic screwdrivers and Tardis props go up for auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctor Who enthusiasts are being offered a unique chance to acquire a piece of television history, as a significant collection of memorabilia from the beloved sci-fi series goes under the hammer. This marks the first time BBC Studios has made such items available for public sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting BBC Children in Need.

Among the most coveted items up for auction are two iconic sonic screwdrivers: one wielded by David Tennant during his return as the Fourteenth Doctor, and the "Joy To The World" light-up version brandished by Ncuti Gatwa, the Fifteenth Doctor. Also featured is a screen-matched cracked Tardis, a memorable prop from the series 13 New Year’s Eve special, 'Eve Of The Daleks'.

The online auction, hosted by Propstore, commences on Tuesday and concludes on 19 February. With all lots starting at £100, it aims to provide an accessible entry point for both dedicated fans and seasoned collectors. Notably, 20 per cent of the hammer proceeds will be donated to BBC Children in Need.

The extensive collection spans multiple eras of the Whoniverse, encompassing items from Tennant’s tenure as the Tenth Doctor (2005-2010), his 2023 return as the Fourteenth, and Gatwa’s current run as the Fifteenth Doctor (2023-2025).

open image in gallery A Propstore employee holds Clara Oswald's Anti-Cyber gun from Doctor Who's series 7 episode 'Nightmare in Silver', which is part of a Doctor Who charity online auction ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Other instantly recognisable pieces include the NSDA4 Dalek from series seven’s 'Asylum Of The Daleks', a prop that has appeared in every Dalek story since 2012 and at high-profile promotional events, including Buckingham Palace.

Further offerings include River Song’s (Alex Kingston) costume from 'Rain Gods', Amy Pond’s (Karen Gillan) ensemble from series five’s 'Amy’s Choice', and an outfit worn by Gatwa in series two’s 'The Reality War'.

Stephen Lane, chief executive of Propstore, commented: "This is a truly special collection that reflects the depth, imagination and enduring legacy of Doctor Who. Propstore is incredibly proud to be working with BBC Studios to bring these remarkable artefacts to auction and to help find them new homes where they’ll be appreciated and preserved.

Supporting BBC Children in Need through this sale makes it even more meaningful, and we’re excited to offer fans and collectors the chance to own a piece of television history while contributing to an important cause."

open image in gallery The Sardicktown clock from Doctor Who's 2010 Christmas special, 'A Christmas Carol', is part of a Doctor Who charity online auction in partnership with BBC Studios ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Sarah Bold, head of marketing, global brands and licensing at BBC Studios, added: "Doctor Who has an extraordinary legacy, and this auction is a rare opportunity for fans to own pieces that have shaped its history.

We’re proud to partner with Propstore on an event that not only raises vital funds for BBC Children in Need but also helps ensure these iconic items are preserved and appreciated for generations to come."