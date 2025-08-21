Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has said Doctor Who “is going nowhere” after mounting speculation the sci-fi series could be axed.

Since Ncuti Gatwa’s sudden exit from the show, which followed a sharp decline in viewership ratings, the series was rumoured to be in trouble, with showrunner Russell T Davies stating he “didn’t know” anything about its future.

But the BBC’s new chief content officer Kate Phillips has pledged her loyalty to keeping the British family favourite on screens.

“Rest assured, Doctor Who is going nowhere,” Phillips said at the Edinburgh TV Festival, with Lindsay Salt, the BBC’s director of drama, saying the corporation was “committed” to bringing the show back.

Phillips addressed a potential end to the BBC’s “great” production partnership with Disney+, adding: “Going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC. The Tardis is going nowhere.”

While the show saw ratings plunge in its recent 15th season, Salt maintained that the show was still watched by many younger viewers.

The BBC’s collaborative deal with Disney to co-produce episodes of Doctor Who, announced in 2022, was met with division from fans.

While it proved good news for fans of the show internationally, long-time British viewers were left saddened by the change, as episodes debuted at midnight on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney+ in the US, before airing in its usual BBC One time slot on a Saturday night.

open image in gallery ‘Doctor Who’ star Ncuti Gatwa left the show in May 2025 ( BBC )

It was highlighted that the communal viewing of Doctor Who in a teatime slot on Saturday evenings is what had established the series as a classic – and premiering the episode 18 hours beforehand, due to a licensing agreement, risked compromising the viewing experience.

Gatwa’s unexpected exit from Doctor Who, which saw his incarnation of the Doctor regenerate into former companion Rose Tyler (Billy Piper) in the recent series finale, sent shockwaves across the fandom.

The 32-year-old actor departed the BBC‘s flagship sci-fi drama after two series as the Doctor, later claiming the role had taken a toll on his body, both mentally and physically.

Gatwa called his exit from the show “bittersweet”, adding: “I can imagine it’s been for all Doctors. Just looking at the console before regenerating was like, ‘My god, this console – it’s been here for 60 years. And I was here for some of those years. And how magic.’”

Still, fans have been left feeling underwhelmed by the brevity of Gatwa’s two-series run, which was hyped up as a new chapter for the long-running science-fiction programme.

open image in gallery Billie Piper returned to ‘Doctor Who’ earlier this year ( BBC )

Gatwa released a statement shortly after the episode aired, telling fans: “You know when you get cast, at some point, you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

He continued: “I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”