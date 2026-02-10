Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dancing with the Stars is breaking out of the ballroom with its first-ever fan convention.

ABC’s long-running dance competition will give fans a chance to meet the stars of the show at a fan convention and live show held in Palm Springs, California, at the Acrisure Arena from July 31 to August 2. The three-day event will feature 17 pro dancers and 14 celebrities, including some Mirrorball winners.

The fan convention was announced Tuesday on Good Morning America, promising an immersive experience with live dance performances, Q&A sessions, behind-the-scenes panels, photo ops and exclusive merchandise inspired by the show.

The DWTS pros attending the event so far include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa and Britt Stewart.

The fan-favorite celebrities announced so far include Hannah Brown, Danielle Fishel, Xochitl Gomez, Joey Graziadei, Elaine Hendrix, Rashad Jennings, Amanda Kloots, Whitney Leavitt, Phaedra Parks, JoJo Siwa, Johnny Weir, Rumer Willis, Kristi Yamaguchi and Ginger Zee. More big names are expected to be announced later.

open image in gallery 'Dancing with the Stars' has announced its first-ever fan convention will be held in Los Angeles this year ( Disney )

open image in gallery The full 'DWTS' con lineup includes dance pros and former Mirrorball champions who will be in attendance at the three-day event ( Disney )

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are also slated to be at the convention.

Saturday night of the convention will offer two live dance performances, directed by choreographer Mandy Moore, featured on the ballroom floor. The weekend also includes a game show-style welcome experience, along with a matinee performance Sunday followed by a mock competition.

“Dancing with the Stars has always been about more than just competition, it’s about courage, connection, and the unforgettable moments that bring people together through dance,” Ryan Dowd, the show’s executive producer, said in a statement. “For years our fans have been clamoring for even more ways to engage with the show, and we’re thrilled to have created this rare and immersive opportunity to experience the magic, the music, the movement, the emotion, and the heart that continues to make this show so special.”

The tickets will be sold through multiple presales, starting with early bird three-day passes available February 12. The cheapest tickets cost $199 plus fees.

A Verizon presale and Mirrorball Member presale start February 12, while the general sale starts February 14 at 7 a.m. ET on the convention’s website. Any Verizon customer can get tickets through the Verizon presale.

The fan convention comes after the competition’s most recent end to season 34, which saw Robert Irwin and Witney Carson take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy in the most-watched finale in a decade.