Dan Ziskie, the actor known for his roles in House of Cards and Treme, has died at the age of 80.

Ziskie died July 21 in New York of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, his family announced in an obituary published on Legacy.com.

“Dan was a man of remarkable talent and a keen observer of life,” they wrote. “He was as vibrant and multifaceted as the characters he portrayed on stage and screen.”

“His was a life lived with passion, a life that exemplified the beauty of pursuing one's dreams and the importance of cherishing every moment,” they continued. “Dan will be profoundly missed, yet he will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him, like a cherished character in the timeless narrative of their lives.”

Ziskie starred as Vice President Jim Matthews on six early episodes of Netflix’s mega-hit political thriller House of Cards.

Born August 13, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, Ziskie studied English at the University of Michigan, where he pursued both his passion for the arts and athletics, competing on the college’s track and field team.

After graduating, he cycled through several careers, including serving as a crewman on a Great Lakes freighter. He eventually joined Second City’s famed improv troupe in Chicago. There, he honed his craft and deepened his love for performing.

Ziskie is survived by his brother David and his wife Cynthia, his nephews Jesse, Brett, and Austin, and their six children.