Kevin Spacey has again resurrected his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, to help promote a new Netflix comedy special.

Despite Underwood being killed off before the sixth season of the Netflix drama, following allegations of sexual misconduct made against Spacey in 2017, the actor has revived the character on several occasions since, mostly around the festive period.

Spacey, who was found innocent of nine sexual assault charges by a UK court in 2023, is now back as Underwood in a short promotional ad for comedian and podcast host Tim Dillon’s new comedy special I’m Your Mother.

The advert begins with Dillon ranting to someone on a phone call, before Spacey as Underwood chimes in, saying: “You podcasters think you’ve inherited the kingdom.”

“Frank Underwood? I thought you were dead,” asks Dillion.

“I’m as dead as John McCain,” replies Spacey, referencing the former Republican senator who died in 2018.

“He is dead,” Dillon says.

Kevin Spacey as President Francis Underwood ( Netflix )

“Excuse my ignorance, I meant Herman Cain,” jokes Spacey in response. Cain, a Republican party activist, is also dead having passed away in 2020.

Spacey’s character then attempts to blackmail Dillon by exposing the amount he has spent on DoorDash orders.

Dillion responds by saying: “These photos you gave me. I’ve posted them all. I’m on the internet. We don’t have blackmail. We have content.”

Spacey fires back: “There is no limit to your duplicity, to your pandering, to your shameless and desperate desire to cling to relevance. You are… you are my kind of bastard. You have my endorsement, Mr Dillon.”

When Dillion tells Spacey that his comedy special will be on Netflix, the 65-year-old actor replies: “You are a foul, lonesome, evil little cockroach. But I love it.”

Dillon’s comedy special, I’m Your Mother, is now streaming.

Spacey was exiled from Hollywood in 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexually abusing him in 1986. Spacey would have been 26 at the time, while Rapp was 14.

Rapp’s allegations were later dismissed by a Manhattan court in 2022. Spacey has since faced several more allegations of sexual misconduct over the years, all of which he has either denied or insisted were consensual.

Spacey, who came out as gay in 2017 in response to Rapp’s allegations, was later accused of “insensitively” using his coming out as a way to “disguise” his alleged behaviour.

In 2023, Spacey stood trial in the UK after four men alleged that he had sexually assaulted them in separate incidents over the period between 2001 and 2013. He was again cleared of all nine offences.