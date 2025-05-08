House of Cards and 50 Shades sequels director James Foley dies aged 71

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Director James Foley, known for helming two Fifty Shades of Grey sequels and 12 episodes of Netflix’s Emmy-winning thriller House of Cards, has died at the age of 71.

Foley, whose TV and film career spanned more than three decades, died “peacefully in his sleep earlier this week following a yearslong struggle with brain cancer,” his family told The Hollywood Reporter through a representative.

Born on December 28, 1953, in Bay Ridge, New York, Foley graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1978. He went on to earn an M.F.A. in film studies and production from the University of Southern California.

He made his directorial debut in 1984 with the romcom Reckless, starring Aidan Quinn and Daryl Hannah. That same year, he directed Madonna’s “Dress Me Up” music video, which would become the first of many collaborations with the pop icon. He later directed several of her other music videos, including “Live to Tell,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “True Blue,” “Who’s That Girl” and “The Look of Love.

In 1986, he went on to direct the crime-thriller At Close Range, which he entered into competition at the 36th Berlin International Film Festival. The movie, featuring Sean Penn and Christopher Walken, earned a Golden Bear nomination.

Foley is also known for directing the 1992 crime-thriller Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Al Pacino, Alan Arkin, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Spacey, the late Jack Lemmon and Ed Harris. Pacino landed a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of cutthroat real estate agent Richard “Ricky” Roma in the film.

Foley is survived by his brother, Kevin; sisters Eileen and Jo Ann; and nephew Quinn, along with their respective spouses. He was preceded in death by his other brother, Gerard.