Coronation Street viewers ‘work out’ which character died in flash-forward twist

It’s the end of the road for one character on the cobbles, with Coronation Street killing off a mystery figure in a historic flash-forward scene – and fans think they‘ve worked out who will die.

The ITV show will air the conclusion to the twist in a special episode in April, with five Weatherfield villains revealed to be in danger.

Corrie confirmed in Monday’s instalment (16 February) that either Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon), Theo Silverton (James Cartwright), Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn), Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) or Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) will end up dead.

The soap teased each of the reasons why the five residents were at risk and, while there are many good theories behind why all five could die, fans are predicting it will be Megan who meets her demise.

In present-day scenes, Megan was shown to be anxious that her relationship with student Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) would be revealed after the teen was arrested for attacking her boyfriend, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

Writing on X, one fan spotted a major clue that Megan will die: “Will and Megan’s indecent relationship was revealed on bonfire night in a scene with fireworks, and what did the flash-forward scene have? Fireworks.

Megan has been grooming teenage student Will in recent episodes ( ITV )

“Ladies and gentlemen, Megan Walsh is dead!” they concluded. Coronation Street Insider ranked Megan the most likely to die, based on the fact that she has no direct ties to any family in the show – and also predicted it could be Maggie who killed her.

“If it is her, it’ll probably be Maggie – it’ll be the reason they showed her being a killer in a flashback,” one viewer added.

This was a reference to the December 2025 episode in which Rovers landlady Maggie was revealed to be a killer who pushed her husband down the stairs. Could she strike again in April?

The flash-forward scene arrived weeks after it was revealed that Jim McDonald, the father of long-running character Steve (Simon Gregson) and husband of Liz (Beverley Callard), would die off screen.

Charlie Lawson, who played one of the soap’s most memorable bad boys, confirmed the news, stating: “I’ve known since early September, but I’ve always respected the confidentiality of the programme.”

He added: “It wasn’t a surprise when I was informed last year.” His off-screen death will be announced in March.