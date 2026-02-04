Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street is going to kill off a legendary character, 37 years after their debut on the series.

It’s been revealed that Jim McDonald, the father of long-running character Steve (Simon Gregson), will die off screen in scenes set to air on ITV in March.

Charlie Lawson, who played Jim, confirmed the news on Tuesday (3 February).

In a post on X/Twitter, the actor told a fan who enquired about Jim’s fate: “I've known since early September, but I’ve always respected the confidentiality of the programme.”

He added: “It wasn't a surprise when I was informed last year."

Lawson first appeared in Coronation Street in 1989, remaining a full-time cast member until 2000.

He has returned for sporadic appearances in the past 25 years, including for the show’s 50th anniversary in 2010. He remained on the cobbles for a further four months and returned three years later for another three months.

Lawson, whose character Jim was married to Liz (Beverley Callard), next returned to the soap in September 2018.

According to Radio Times, Steve will be informed that his estranged dad is unwell in March.

open image in gallery Charlie Lawson made his 'Corrie' debut in 1989 ( ITV )

In 2024, Lawson criticised the direction of the soap, and suggested that former writer John Stevenson would no longer “recognise the show” if he were alive today.

“We felt it was a completely different animal, so fundamentally different from our day and the viewing figures have plummeted,” he told The Sun.

Coronation Street, which began in 1960, was hit with a wave of cast departures in 2025, spearheaded by the exit of Gail Platt actor Helen Worth and Luca Toolan, who plays Mason Radcliffe.

Other stars who left the cobbles included Charlotte Jordan, who played popular Rovers Return barmaid Daisy Midgeley, PC Craig Tinker star Colson Smith, and Sue Cleaver, who played Eileen Grimshaw.

Cleaver opted to leave the show after 25 years to look “for new adventures”, but she assured fans that “the door is still firmly open” for a potential return one day in the future.

open image in gallery Eileen Grimshaw star Sue Cleaver left ‘Corrie’ in 2025 ( Getty Images )

It was reported by The Sun that cast members were in danger of being dropped from the soap due to an alleged cash crisis occurring behind the scenes, with bosses opting to shine a light on the show’s younger actors because they are cheaper to retain. ITV denied the claims.

However, budget cuts at the channel led to Corrie and fellow soap Emmerdale’s episode counts being reduced from six to five a week, a decision that came into effect in January 2026.

The exodus from the soap wasn’t just exclusive to the cast, either. It was reported in 2025 that up to 75 staff members working on the soap, including writers, would depart the production due to a behind-the-scenes restructuring caused by the financial cuts.