Coronation Street names five potential murder victims in special episode
The flash-forward episode will open with a police interview
Coronation Street has unveiled a dramatic new storyline, teasing viewers with a flash-forward episode that hints at a shocking murder.
Five characters have been identified as potential victims in the upcoming mystery, leaving fans to speculate who will meet a grim end.
The ITV soap's special episode, airing at 8.30pm on Monday, 23 April and currently available on ITVX, will open with a police interview featuring Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) recounting her discovery of a deceased acquaintance.
The narrative then rewinds two months, delving into the present-day events that could lead to one of the five characters becoming a murder victim.
Among those in peril are Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon), entangled in a web of deceit as she grooms teenager Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale). Will's grandmother, Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn), faces potential danger should she uncover the truth about Megan's manipulative actions.
Also on the list are Theo Silverton (James Cartwright), Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances-Brown), and Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard).
Carl, who allowed Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) to take the fall for the Corriedale accident that killed Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), has been struggling since learning Debbie is his mother, not his sister, making him a potential target in the unfolding drama.
Theo’s coercive control over Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) could lead to him meeting his end while Jodie has been welcomed into the Platts’ house as Shona’s estranged sister, but she has been keeping secrets from them.
A spokesperson for ITV teases: “As the episode comes to a close we flash forward again to 23 April 3rd and the five characters are on the cobbles as Lisa and Carla’s wedding fireworks light up the night sky.
“As the lights flicker a battered and bruised Carl, frantic Jodie, a menacing Maggie, a bloody-nosed Megan and a furtive Theo stare into the darkness.
“In the final moments the terrified scream of Betsy Swain fills the air - but which Weatherfield resident will breathe their last on 23 April? “
Coronation Street is on weekdays at 8.30pm on ITV and STV, and is available on ITVX and STVPlayer from 7am daily.
