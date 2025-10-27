Barstool Sports personality Cody ‘Beef’ Franke dead at 31 after ‘sudden medical issue’
Franke was attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic when he died, his colleague said
Popular Barstool Sports personality Cody “Beef” Franke has died aged 31, his colleagues have shared.
Franke suffered a “sudden medical issue,” according to a tweet shared by Barstool’s Fore Play podcast. He was attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic, colleague, Dan “Big Cat” Katz said Monday morning.
“Really, really, really sad. Really tragic,” Katz said.
“It’s devastating. I don't know what else to say.”
A cause of death wasn’t immediately known.
Barstool founder Dave Portnoy posted a tribute to Franke on X, also calling the news “tragic.”
“You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest. #Ripbeef.”
Franke joined Barstool earlier this year after a career as a professional golfer. He became the Head Golf Professional on the Fore Play podcast, which shared a statement after announcing the news of his death.
“Cody truly loved the game of golf. He selflessly spent much of his life helping others improve and enjoy the game,” the statement read in part.
“Watching golf bring people happiness brought him happiness, and that infectious personality was felt by everyone who met him. He was universally known as the nicest guy in the world.
“Rest in peace to the classiest man we knew,” the statement concluded.
Dozens of other tributes continue to pour in as news of Franke’s passing spreads.
The PGA tour wrote on X: “Beef was an incredible member of the golf community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Model and golf instructor Paige Spiranac commented: “Heartbreaking news. He was such a kind and good person.”
More to follow
