A second contestant on Love Island USA season seven was removed from the villa alongside backlash over a racial slur she allegedly used in the past.

Cierra Ortega’s departure was announced by series narrator Iain Stirling on episode 30.

“Welcome back to Love Island USA, Cierra has left the villa due to a personal situation, leaving Nic officially single,” he said, referring to Nic Vansteenberg, who Ortega was in a relationship with.

Though no further explanations were provided by the show, Ortega’s exit came after a past social media post made by her surfaced online, where she allegedly used racist language towards the Asian community.

Earlier in the season, contestant Yulissa Escobar also left the show after videos of her making racial slurs resurfaced online.

“And I was like, f***, no. I can’t believe people think I’m racist. I mean, I get it, I said a word that I should have not said,” Escobar has since acknowledged. “I wish I would have never said that,” she said. “It is what it is. I can’t go back in time. I am sorry that I said that word.”

Before Ortega’s exit, viewers of the reality show on social media called out the behaviour and questioned why production still let her stay on.

“Love Island booted Yulissa for a slur (rightfully), but Cierra did so as well in an old post and it’s crickets?? Keep the same energy. Racism isn’t pick-and-choose,” asked one viewer on X, formerly Twitter.

However, following news of her exit, Ortega’s parents released a statement calling for “compassion” amid the backlash.

“As Cierra’s parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives,” they wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her.”

“We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced. We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that. The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking. It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made.”

The statement ended with: “Until then, we’re simply asking for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency. Not just for her, but for everyone caught in the middle of this. Thank you to those who’ve continued to show love, even when it’s not easy.”

Last month, Love Island USA had to issue a reminder for fans to “be kind” to contestants.

“THE KEYWORD IN LOVE ISLAND IS... LOVE,” the statement read. “WE LOVE OUR FANS. WE LOVE OUR ISLANDERS, WE DON'T LOVE CYBERBULLYING, HARASSMENT OR HATE.”

Another message was posted on the Love Island USA X account , urging viewers to treat the contestants with kindness. “We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us,” the post read. “Please just remember they’re real people – so let’s be kind and spread the love!”

Last year, former contestant Daniela Ortiz Rivera shared an emotional TikTok video addressing the intense online hate many cast members – herself included – have faced.

“Please just listen to me. I look crazy, I’m crying. But I just really want to talk about suicide prevention and awareness, and I just think it’s really important,” she said.

“Everything that’s been happening, during all this, and all the hate that people are getting breaks my heart so much because at the end of the day, these people aren’t characters, they’re real people with real feelings.”

Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock.

The Independent has reached out to Ortega’s representatives for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.