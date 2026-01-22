Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Noth has elaborated on the state of his relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker weeks after reigniting feud rumors.

In a clip shared with People of the upcoming episode of the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast, Sex and the City alum Noth said the fallout from the sexual assault allegations that emerged against him contributed to the end of their friendship.

“We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious,” he told Robinson in the clip. “The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management, really — I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising,” he said. “Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

In December 2021, Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred in 2004 and 2015, respectively, and were made public after the actor returned to the spotlight with the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That...

Noth has denied the allegations against him.

open image in gallery Chris Noth clarified in an upcoming podcast episode that he is no longer friends with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker following her statement regarding the sexual assault allegations against him ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Noth and Parker played love interests Carrie Bradshaw and John James Preston — commonly known as Mr. Big or just Big — in both ‘Sex and the City’ and its respective reboots ( Getty Images )

After his character was killed off in the first episode of the sequel, Parker and the rest of the cast released a statement, claiming they stood by the women and their claims against Noth.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” read the statement posted to Instagram and signed by Parker and her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Speaking on the podcast, Noth said, “Before you make that statement, you know me, you’ve known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this. And that didn’t happen, and that was too bad.”

Noth’s podcast appearance comes after speculation of a feud between the former love interests was sparked earlier this month when he shared a photo on Instagram of himself working out in the gym, sitting on a bench press while holding two dumbbell weights.

“F&@k new years - LETS GO!!!!” he captioned the post. Underneath, one fan commented, “You mean f*** SJP & her award right? Lol,” referencing the And Just Like That…actor’s Carol Burnett award from the Golden Globe Foundation.

Noth simply responded, “Right.”

He later addressed the comment in a follow-up Instagram post, writing, “My off-the-cuff slightly sarcastic response to a comment on the internet seems to have caused a tempest in a teapot.

“It is not news,” the caption continued. “It is not worth all this discussion. It is a waste of time in a world there are more important things to worry about.”