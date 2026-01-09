Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren have been honored with prestigious lifetime achievement awards ahead of the main Golden Globes ceremony.

Parker received the Carol Burnett Award for her outstanding contributions to television, while Mirren was presented with the Cecil B DeMille Award for her remarkable career in film and television. Both actresses will also be acknowledged during Thursday night’s CBS telecast.

Matthew Broderick presented the Carol Burnett Award to his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, recalling a moment when he questioned her decision to take on the role of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. "Do you really want to do TV?" the actor remembered asking Parker when she was first offered the script for her career-defining role in the 1990s.

Parker went on to secure six Golden Globes and two Emmys for her portrayal.

open image in gallery Matthew Broderick, left, and Sarah Jessica Parker arrive at the Golden Globes Golden Eve ( 2026 Invision )

Accepting the accolade, Parker stated: "It has been a privilege and a dream to call myself an actor." The ceremony included an emotional tribute from her long-time Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis, and a toast with cosmopolitans – Bradshaw’s signature drink, which the show popularized – led by Colman Domingo.

Carol Burnett herself, aged 92, welcomed Parker to the exclusive club, saying: "My darling Sarah… Welcome to the club."

Parker reflected on the moment creator Darren Star offered her Sex and the City and the profound impact it would have.

The original HBO series became a global cultural phenomenon, running for six seasons, spawning two feature films, and the recent reboot series And Just Like That....

"I met Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Samantha Jones, and Miranda Hobbes," Parker said, "and I spent 25 years with the most glorious ensemble of women and actors, where we treated all of New York like CBS Television City and the streets like Studio 33." Broderick also touched upon how Sex and the City transformed their lives, adding: "The president came to our house."

With a career spanning over 50 years, Parker, 60, began acting as a child, notably playing the title role in Annie on Broadway. She cited a pivotal moment of inspiration watching her mother and future stepfather in an Ohio production of Once Upon a Mattress, a show that had been Burnett’s major Broadway debut and in which Parker later starred in a revival.

"I thought, oh my gosh, yes, that is what I most want," she recalled.

open image in gallery Helen Mirren at the Golden Globes Golden Eve ( 2026 Invision )

Helen Mirren, 80, an Oscar winner for her 2006 portrayal of Elizabeth II in The Queen, has also garnered three Golden Globes and is nominated for a fourth this year for her role in the series MobLand.

She was appointed a Dame of the British Empire in 2003. The Cecil B DeMille Award, established in 1952, was first presented to the legendary filmmaker himself. Past recipients include Walt Disney, Judy Garland, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks.