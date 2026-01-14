Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Noth has seemingly gone after his former Sex and the City co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Days after Parker was honored by the Golden Globe Foundation with the Carol Burnett award, Noth shared a photo on Instagram of himself working out in the gym, sitting on a bench press while holding two dumbbell weights.

“F&@k new years - LETS GO!!!!” he captioned the post. Underneath, one fan commented, “You mean f*** SJP & her award right? Lol,” referencing the And Just Like That…actor’s honor for “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

Noth simply responded, “Right.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Parker for comment.

open image in gallery Chris Noth replied to an Instagram comment addressing his former co-star’s recent Carol Burnett award win ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Noth had briefly appeared in ‘And Just Like That...’ before he was killed off following sexual assault allegations ( Getty Images )

Over the years, Parker and Noth played love interests, Carrie Bradshaw and John James Preston — commonly known as Mr. Big or just Big — in both Sex and the City and its respective reboots, including the films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2. Big was also briefly brought back for the HBO sequel series, And Just Like That…

However, in December 2021, Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred in 2004 and 2015, respectively, and were made public after the actor returned to the spotlight with And Just Like That.

In response to the claims, Noth told The Independent at the time: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

After Noth’s character was killed off in the first episode of the sequel, Parker and the rest of the cast released a statement, claiming they stood by the women and their claims against Noth.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” read the statement posted to Instagram and signed by Parker and her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Parker was then asked by The Hollywood Reporter in May 2022 what her reaction to the allegations was “as a producer” of the series.

She replied by saying: “I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it, but I don’t think… I wasn’t reacting as a producer.”

Acknowledging how hard it was to speak about the subject, she added: “I should have worked on this because I’m just… it’s just...”

Parker, asked if she had spoken to Noth since the allegations surfaced, replied: “No.”