Chris Noth slams Sarah Jessica Parker over her response to his sexual assault allegations

Noth sparked feud rumors with his former co-star earlier this month

Related: Sarah Jessica Parker hints at 'complex' storyline ahead of And Just Like That Season 3

Chris Noth has elaborated on the state of his relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker weeks after reigniting feud rumors.

In a clip shared with People of the upcoming episode of the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast, Sex and the City alum Noth said the fallout from the sexual assault allegations that emerged against him contributed to the end of their friendship.

“We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious,” he told Robinson in the clip. “The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management, really — I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising,” he said. “Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

In December 2021, Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred in 2004 and 2015, respectively, and were made public after the actor returned to the spotlight with the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That...

Noth has denied the allegations against him.

Chris Noth clarified in an upcoming podcast episode that he is no longer friends with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker following her statement regarding the sexual assault allegations against him
Chris Noth clarified in an upcoming podcast episode that he is no longer friends with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker following her statement regarding the sexual assault allegations against him (Getty Images)
Noth and Parker played love interests Carrie Bradshaw and John James Preston — commonly known as Mr. Big or just Big — in both 'Sex and the City' and its respective reboots
Noth and Parker played love interests Carrie Bradshaw and John James Preston — commonly known as Mr. Big or just Big — in both ‘Sex and the City’ and its respective reboots (Getty Images)

After his character was killed off in the first episode of the sequel, Parker and the rest of the cast released a statement, claiming they stood by the women and their claims against Noth.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” read the statement posted to Instagram and signed by Parker and her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Speaking on the podcast, Noth said, “Before you make that statement, you know me, you’ve known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this. And that didn’t happen, and that was too bad.”

Noth’s podcast appearance comes after speculation of a feud between the former love interests was sparked earlier this month when he shared a photo on Instagram of himself working out in the gym, sitting on a bench press while holding two dumbbell weights.

“F&@k new years - LETS GO!!!!” he captioned the post. Underneath, one fan commented, “You mean f*** SJP & her award right? Lol,” referencing the And Just Like That…actor’s Carol Burnett award from the Golden Globe Foundation.

Noth simply responded, “Right.”

He later addressed the comment in a follow-up Instagram post, writing, “My off-the-cuff slightly sarcastic response to a comment on the internet seems to have caused a tempest in a teapot.

“It is not news,” the caption continued. “It is not worth all this discussion. It is a waste of time in a world there are more important things to worry about.”

