Celebrity Traitors live: Jonathan Ross and co identify three faithfuls to be next potential victim
An action-packed episode saw three further celebrities leave the castle, and one Traitor in particular seems to be at risk of being rumbled
Another Faithful looks set to leave Celebrity Traitors in what’s set to be an eventful fourth episode of the BBC reality series.
Traitors Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns suggested at the end of last night’s (15 October) episode that three celebrity contestants could be in the firing line for a “murder”.
Ruth Codd, whose attempt to convince the group to banish Jonathan during Wednesday’s round table ultimately proved unsuccessful, is one of the proposed victims, along with Charlotte Church and David Olusoga.
Wednesday’s third instalment as crammed with drama from its opening moments. Early in the episode, we found out which star had the dubious honour of being the first to be banished from the game, as YouTube prankster Niko Omilana was voted out by his fellow celebrities in the opening moments.
Soon after, Traitors Jonathan, Alan and Cat congregated in the turret to decide which star was next on their hit list. Olympian Tom Daley was the unlucky victim, and his “murder” sent shockwaves through the dining room as the remaining celebrities congregated for breakfast.
After a successful run in the latest challenge, the stars headed to the next round table, with Ruth leading the charge against Jonathan, and managing to get a handful of others on side too, including Joe Marler, whose “big dog theory” seems to have won over the Faithfuls.
Alan and Celia Imrie also came under fire, but eventually, it was Tameka Empson who picked up the most votes, with Kate Garraway making the final decision.
The Traitors continues on Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One.
A clip of the best moment from last night’s episode...
Screen-and-stage veteran Celia Imrie breaking wind during a particularly tense moment.
Gets funnier every time you see it.
Celebrity Traitors star breaks wind during crucial show moment
Just a few hours to go now until we find out who’s getting the boot.
In case you need a refresher, here’s how to watch tonight’s episode of The Celebrity Traitors, including info about what time it’s on, and where...
Celebrity Traitors: What time is it on and how can I stream it online?
'Gutted' and 'upset'
Tameka, who was banished from the show last night, has spoken about being voted off after being erroneously suspected of being a Traitor.
“I’m so upset... I even messed up my outro,” she said, adding she wanted to “cuss and carry on” and specifically call out actor Mark Bonnar, who strongly suspected her of being a traitor.
Read more:
Celebrity Traitors star shares big regret after being booted off series
Claudia Winkleman’s stylist reveals all
The presenter’s stylist tells Daisy Lester the seven pieces everyone needs in their Winkleman-inspired wardrobe:
The style secrets behind Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors outfits
Who are the three celebrity Traitors?
Here’s your lowdown on the Traitors as picked by host Claudia Winkleman.
First three Celebrity Traitors revealed
Alan Carr certainly seems to be growing in confidence as the series goes on... Here’s my colleague Helen Coffey’s ode to the greatest Celebrity Traitors contestant of all time (yes, there’s only been a handful of episodes, but we’re sticking to our guns).
Why Alan Carr is all of us in The Celebrity Traitors
So we know that in the civilian edition of The Traitors, the contestants take home the prize money themselves. But in the celeb version, the players are competing to win money for charity.
Greg Evans has the lowdown on the prize that the winner will receive (and the rumours about how much the stars are getting paid).
How much are Celebrity Traitors being paid and what prize will the winner get?
Niko Omilana on why he’s ‘embarrassed’ to be first star banished
YouTube star Omilana, known for his online prank videos, told Ead Gamble on Celebrity Traitors: Uncloacked he was embarrassed to be the first to go as he’s “going to be mocked for this for a long time by my friends”.
The star was wrongly suspected to be a Traitor by the majority of the contestants.
Jonathan Ross found Traitors experiece ‘uncomfortable’
After episode three, it’s a little bit easier to see why Jonathan Ross might have found the Traitors experience tricky. After all, he spent most of that instalment trying to brush off suspicion by lying to his fellow contestants. Admittedly, he did a pretty solid job, but it can’t have been easy.
Speaking on his podcast, he said that he struggled with “being on the defence” all the time. Then, in a Twitter/X post, he admitted that he “did not enjoy the duplicity as the game progressed”, and that the show was “a tougher psychological challenge than I expected”.
Kate Garraway speaks out on hilarious moment
Kate Garraway has commented on Celia Imrie’s big moment in the latest episode of Celebrity Traitors.
