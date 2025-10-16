Celebrity Traitors live: Jonathan Ross and co identify three faithfuls to be next potential victim

Traitors' celebrities start to suspect Jonathan Ross after first banishment

Another Faithful looks set to leave Celebrity Traitors in what’s set to be an eventful fourth episode of the BBC reality series.

Traitors Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns suggested at the end of last night’s (15 October) episode that three celebrity contestants could be in the firing line for a “murder”.

Ruth Codd, whose attempt to convince the group to banish Jonathan during Wednesday’s round table ultimately proved unsuccessful, is one of the proposed victims, along with Charlotte Church and David Olusoga.

Wednesday’s third instalment as crammed with drama from its opening moments. Early in the episode, we found out which star had the dubious honour of being the first to be banished from the game, as YouTube prankster Niko Omilana was voted out by his fellow celebrities in the opening moments.

Soon after, Traitors Jonathan, Alan and Cat congregated in the turret to decide which star was next on their hit list. Olympian Tom Daley was the unlucky victim, and his “murder” sent shockwaves through the dining room as the remaining celebrities congregated for breakfast.

After a successful run in the latest challenge, the stars headed to the next round table, with Ruth leading the charge against Jonathan, and managing to get a handful of others on side too, including Joe Marler, whose “big dog theory” seems to have won over the Faithfuls.

Alan and Celia Imrie also came under fire, but eventually, it was Tameka Empson who picked up the most votes, with Kate Garraway making the final decision.

The Traitors continues on Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One.