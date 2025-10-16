Celebrity Traitors star shares big regret after being booted off series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors star Tameka Empson has said she is “so upset” after being booted off the show – and that she mucked up her banishment speech.

EastEnders actor Empson was the second contestant to be banished from the BBC show after YouTube prankster Niko Omilana was voted out earlier in the episode.

Empson, who was one of the show’s loyal Faithfuls, said she was “so gutted” on after show The Celebrity Traitors: Ucloaked, telling host Ed Gamble she didn’t understand why she was chosen.

The star also said she made a blunder at the end of the episode during a speech where she announced she was a Faithful to her fellow contestants.

“I’m so upset... I even messed up my outro,” she said, adding she wanted to “cuss and carry on” and specifically call out actor Mark Bonnar, who strongly suspected her of being a Traitor.

“I didn’t even get time to do that but it is what it is,” she continued.

Meanwhile, YouTube star Omilana, known for his online prank videos, told Gamble he was embarrassed to be the first to go, stating: “I’m going to be mocked for this for a long time by my friends.”

Olympic diver Tom Daley also spoke out after being “murdered” by the traitors. “You know, it feels painful,” he said. “I went in there wanting to be a Traitor, mainly because I like control. But then as soon as I started playing as a Faithful, I loved that as well because then I wanted to regain as much control as possible.”

Daley added: “I’m a little disappointed that I’m out a bit early, but, at the same time, it was so much fun to be able to get a little bit of a glimpse into the Traitors world.

“I have had so much fun in there. Being able to just be with that group of people was so much fun, being able to have conversations with some really interesting people. I was having a great time.”

In the latest episode, after managing to dodge banishment, the Traitors met to choose their next murder victim. They singled out Ruth Codd, Charlotte Church and David Olusoga as contenders.

However, it was actor Celia Imrie who stole the show after nervously breaking wind during a tense challenge.

The Traitors continues on Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One.