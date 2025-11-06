Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors star Kate Garraway has revealed that Olympic diver Tom Daley is knitting her a hat emblazoned with the word "flabbergasted".

It originates from a viral clip from the BBC One spin-off, where Garraway's reaction to singer Paloma Faith's "murder" prompted a memorable "side eye" from Daley.

Her exclamation of "that is flabbergasting" prompted the 31-year-old retired athlete to later tell secret traitor Alan Carr her behaviour was suspicious.

Carr retorted: "You can’t just call someone a traitor because they have a better vocabulary than you."

Speaking on Good Morning Britain with fellow contestant Clare Balding, Garraway said: "He’s knitting me a flabbergasted Flump hat. You know my ridiculous Flump hat? That and flabbergasted is all I’m going to be known for now."

The Flumps was a popular children’s TV programme in the 1970s that follows furry characters who wear hats.

Tom Daley gives Kate Garraway the side eye ( BBC )

Daley sent in a video message to GMB on Thursday and said: “Hi, Clare, I’m so sorry I couldn’t be with you. It’s honestly and truly flabbergasting.

“What a word, Kate. Could you have ever imagined that us and flabbergasting, and a little side eye was going to become maybe what we were most known for, other than a little bit of knitting.

“That’s why I’m spending all my time in LA at the moment, knitting away and making stockings getting ready for Christmas. So I’m sorry I couldn’t be with you.”

Daley shared a video on social media after he was “murdered” by the traitors and said: “I guess my flabbers were officially gasted.”

Despite being a faithful, Garraway had been accused of traitor-like behaviours on the show, with sports broadcaster Balding telling competitors that some of her responses had been an “overreaction”.

Confronting Balding, 54, on this, Garraway said: “You told everybody you thought it was me!… Jonathan (Ross) and David (Olusoga) both said it was you.”

Balding added: “If we’re going to go on who we should trust? I think if you got a choice between me and Jonathan, stick with me, Kate.”

TV presenter Ross was a traitor on the show, while Balding and Garraway were faithfuls who were banished due to suspicions they could be a traitor.

The traitors will attempt to outwit the faithful one last time in the final episode of The Celebrity Traitors on Thursday.

Comedian Carr and singer Cat Burns will hope to remain undetected by faithfuls Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and Olusoga in a bid to win the prize pot for their chosen charity.

The show airs at 9pm on BBC One.