Kate Garraway has shared a brilliant response after her Celebrity Traitors co-star Alan Carr quipped her absence from the show would have no impact at all.

During Thursday night’s show, Carr was joined by Traitors Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns as they deliberated over who their next victim would be. Garraway, best known for presenting Good Morning Britain, was suggested alongside singer Charlotte Church and historian David Olusoga.

While debating whether to eliminate Garraway, Burns said that the presenter would be a good scapegoat to trick the Faithful contestants, but Carr disagreed, joking: “If Kate doesn't come down for breakfast, people will just think she's gone into a broom cupboard by mistake.”

In response, Garraway shared an Instagram video showing her emerging from a utility cupboard, telling the camera: “Sorry, that’s the broom cupboard, I’m just looking for the breakfast room!”

She wrote in the caption: “Me? Confused? Bumbling into the wrong room ? What can [Alan Carr] mean.”

Speaking about the dig on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Garraway explained that Carr was alluding to her tendency to get lost or enter the wrong room while filming the show in the Traitors castle.

Garraway said: “I love the way that Jonathan and Cat are using logic as Traitors, and Alan's just like, ‘Oh… she'd go into a broom cupboard. She wouldn't find a way out. We'd have no impact at all.’”

She continued: “I think he's trying to say that I can be occasionally a little chaotic, a little bit disorganised, a little confused by life.”

“So that’s where that came from,” she said. “They’re brutal. They may still murder me, despite saying all that.”

In the gameshow, the Traitors choose a Faithful contestant to “murder” overnight. That player will be absent from breakfast the next morning.

the group eliminated yet another Faithful at the round table in the latest episode: veteran sports broadcaster Clare Balding, who was accused of being a Traitor by seven contestants.

She follows in the footsteps of EastEnders star Tameka Empson and YouTuber Niko Omilana, who were both wrongly accused Faithfuls.

Leaving the series, Balding said: “I came in with anyone’s strategy, which was to be nice to absolutely everyone, and I have had the best time, and I love all of you. I am, and I have been, from the start, faithful.”

Appearing on its aftershow, Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, Balding admitted that she should have maintained her suspicions about Ross, but ultimately voted for Church during the roundtable. “Honestly, that makes me cross because I so nearly last night went on a big one on Jonathan,” she added.

Alan Carr on ‘The Celebrity Traitors’ ( BBC )

Balding was equally annoyed at discovering Carr was a Traitor, having also suspected the comedian, yelling: “Dammit. I was right and nobody listened.”

Elsewhere in the latest episode of Celebrity Traitors, Irish actor Ruth Codd was the latest contestant to be “murdered”.

The 29-year-old was eliminated at the start of the episode, following a discussion in the turret during which Ross said she was “the only sensible choice”.

After opening her letter telling her she had been murdered, Codd said: “I was murdered definitely because I was a threat to the traitors.

“I was one of the few people in the group that had my own mind that couldn’t be influenced. I’m mentally extremely strong and stubborn. I really do wish the faithfuls the best of luck.”

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One at 9pm.