The Celebrity Traitors contestant Joe Marler has said his friends often question him on whether he is famous enough to appear on the star-studded reality series.

The former England rugby player is one of the 19 well-known faces taking part in the latest series of the award-winning BBC deception gamenshow, with contestants including Stephen Fry, Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Celia Imrie.

Marler said he’s grateful his rugby career gave him the platform to be invited on the TV programme, but said he’s often quizedd on whether he’s famous enough.

“The question I get the most is 'How did you get on that show?' There's loads of celebrities on there?’” he said.

Speaking to the BBC, the 35 year-old added that people often stop him in the street to ask: "Are you the guy that wears dungarees on The Traitors?"

On his role on The Celebrity Traitors, he said: "I'm grateful because rugby gave me that platform for people to go, let's bring this hairy, mohawked, slightly unconventional rugby player to come to this.

"It's always nice and it's stuff I enjoy doing."

Marler, who won 95 England caps during his career and won the Six Nations three times, said he has had a “great response” from the public and has revelled in watching back the show after it was filmed in Spring.

Joe Marler on ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( BBC )

“I've seen I've seen the other 18 points of view and conversations that have gone on behind my back,” he said.

Marler is a “faithful” player – meaning that he is unaware of the identities of the “traitors” – and has avoided any suspicion at the heated roundtable discussions so far.

The latest episode of the series saw the elimination of Clare Balding, who became the third “faithful” to be eliminated from the series, as the “traitors” – Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns – continue to evade detection.

Learning the identities of the real traitors, Balding admitted that she should have maintained her suspicions about Ross, but ultimately voted for Charlotte Church during the roundtable.

“Honestly, that makes me cross because I so nearly last night went on a big one on Jonathan,” she added.

The TV presenter went on to praise singer-songwriter Cat Burns for doing an “amazing job” as a traitor.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One at 9pm.