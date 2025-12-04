Celebrity Traitors star tops Google searches for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Cat Burns has been named the most searched-for female musician on Google in the UK for 2025, following a year that saw her release a new album and reach the final of the popular BBC reality gameshow, The Celebrity Traitors.

The 25-year-old’s success comes after the release of her second album, How To Be Human. She also captivated audiences on The Celebrity Traitors, where she was banished in the final alongside TV presenter Jonathan Ross and comedian Alan Carr, who ultimately won the series.

Burns said: "This year has been a whirlwind. Going from watching The Traitors on my sofa to actually being in the castle was surreal, and the love I’ve felt from the British public has been genuinely heartwarming.

“To have that support carry over to my new album How To Be Human means the world to me. It’s been such a massive year for women in music, so ending 2025 as Google’s top trending female musician is the cherry on top."

The top five most searched-for female musicians also featured fellow The Celebrity Traitors stars Charlotte Church in third place and Paloma Faith in fourth, with the latter having announced her pregnancy in October.

open image in gallery Cat Burns is the most Googled female musician of the year ( Sarah Jeynes/BBC )

Lily Allen, who released her first album in seven years, West End Girl, in 2025, secured second place, while 1990s alternative rock singer Alanis Morissette completed the list.

Among male musicians, Oasis’s 2025 reunion propelled them to the top spot. They were followed by McFly singer and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Danny Jones, Glastonbury legends slot performer Sir Rod Stewart in third, and rapper Kendrick Lamar in fourth.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, who returned to Glastonbury Festival this year two years after a challenging set due to his Tourette syndrome symptoms, was the fifth most searched-for male music star.

In terms of notable deaths, US right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk was the most searched-for in the UK.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July, was the second most searched-for, with his band, who reunited for a one-off concert at Villa Park just days before his death, also ranking as the 10th most searched-for male musicians.

Footballer Diogo Jota and Ricky Hatton were listed as the third and fourth most searched-for deaths, with actor Gene Hackman rounding off the top five.

Netflix drama series Adolescence topped the TV show searches, sparking a national conversation around misogyny and online safety.

Co-creator Jack Thorne even joined the prime minister for a discussion on the matter in March.

open image in gallery Mickey Rourke was the most searched-for person ( ITV )

MobLand, Missing You, The Celebrity Traitors, and This City Is Ours completed the top five TV shows.

The most searched-for films were 28 Years Later, Nosferatu, Superman, A Minecraft Movie, and Happy Gilmore 2.

Overall, actor Mickey Rourke, who was removed from this year’s Celebrity Big Brother for using "inappropriate sexual language", was the most searched-for person.

He was followed by footballer Alexander Isak, whose transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool made him the second most searched-for name, and Adolescence co-creator Stephen Graham in third.

Matt Cooke, a Google Trends expert, said: "Google Search is often a mirror to our collective mood, and in 2025 that reflection was distinctly British.

“It’s been a year defined by deep emotion — from the shared national grief for Ozzy Osbourne to the euphoria of the long-awaited Oasis reunion.

“Whether we were championing new icons like Cat Burns or dissecting every twist in The Celebrity Traitors, the trends reveal a country eager to connect, celebrate and support its own."