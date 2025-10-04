Lewis Capaldi has Graham Norton guests in stitches with awkward wardrobe moment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Capaldi had his fellow Graham Norton Show guests – including pop star Taylor Swift – in fits of laughter after being shown a photo of his performance from Glastonbury 2025.

The Scottish singer-songwriter made a triumphant comeback at the music festival in June following a lengthy break from the spotlight. Since then, he has embarked on a sold-out headline tour and released two hit singles: “Survive” and “Something in the Heavens”.

He appeared on the latest episode (3 October) of The Graham Norton Show alongside Swift, Cillian Murphy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhall Gleeson and Greta Lee.

As talk turned to his Glastonbury performance, Turner-Smith – who has appeared on the show with Capaldi before – noticed that Capaldi appeared to be wearing the same outfit that he had on for the festival.

“You’ve very graciously pointed out that I’m wearing exactly the same f***ing thing,” he said in response to Turner-Smith.

His remark prompted Swift to bury her head in her hands, with the other stars also in stitches.

“If it’s not broke,” Turner-Smith said in an attempt to reassure him.

open image in gallery L-R: Taylor Swift, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi on The Graham Norton Show ( BBC )

Elsewhere during the episode, Capaldi revealed that he is releasing a new EP, titled Survive, later this year, as he continues a headline tour that will feature two shows at British Summer Time 2026 in Hyde Park, London.

open image in gallery Lewis Capaldi was wearing a similar outfit to the one he wore for Glastonbury 2025 ( BBC )

He also spoke about how he partnered with the mental health charity Better Help to offer a symbolic 734,000 hours – reflective of the 734 days he spent on hiatus – of free therapy to those in need of it.

Swift praised Capaldi’s latest single, “Something in the Heavens”, which he performed live in front of the TV audience.

“The song is beautiful, stunning,” she said. “You’re an angel.”

Swift, meanwhile, made her first appearance on the show since 2022 on the day she released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The record has divided critics, with some praising Swift for “compelling” songwriting and the album’s more upbeat and playful tone, and others expressing disappointment what they thought was a “lack of undeniable hooks”.

“The Life of a Showgirl might be one of her most uneven records, but she’s as compelling as she’s ever been – the showgirl, the ringmaster and the circus all in one,” The Independent’s four-star review said.

The latest episode of The Graham Norton Show is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.