Lewis Capaldi has Graham Norton guests in stitches with awkward wardrobe moment
Scottish singer-songwriter was in good spirits after performing his recent single ‘Something in the Heavens’
Lewis Capaldi had his fellow Graham Norton Show guests – including pop star Taylor Swift – in fits of laughter after being shown a photo of his performance from Glastonbury 2025.
The Scottish singer-songwriter made a triumphant comeback at the music festival in June following a lengthy break from the spotlight. Since then, he has embarked on a sold-out headline tour and released two hit singles: “Survive” and “Something in the Heavens”.
He appeared on the latest episode (3 October) of The Graham Norton Show alongside Swift, Cillian Murphy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhall Gleeson and Greta Lee.
As talk turned to his Glastonbury performance, Turner-Smith – who has appeared on the show with Capaldi before – noticed that Capaldi appeared to be wearing the same outfit that he had on for the festival.
“You’ve very graciously pointed out that I’m wearing exactly the same f***ing thing,” he said in response to Turner-Smith.
His remark prompted Swift to bury her head in her hands, with the other stars also in stitches.
“If it’s not broke,” Turner-Smith said in an attempt to reassure him.
Elsewhere during the episode, Capaldi revealed that he is releasing a new EP, titled Survive, later this year, as he continues a headline tour that will feature two shows at British Summer Time 2026 in Hyde Park, London.
He also spoke about how he partnered with the mental health charity Better Help to offer a symbolic 734,000 hours – reflective of the 734 days he spent on hiatus – of free therapy to those in need of it.
Swift praised Capaldi’s latest single, “Something in the Heavens”, which he performed live in front of the TV audience.
“The song is beautiful, stunning,” she said. “You’re an angel.”
Swift, meanwhile, made her first appearance on the show since 2022 on the day she released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The record has divided critics, with some praising Swift for “compelling” songwriting and the album’s more upbeat and playful tone, and others expressing disappointment what they thought was a “lack of undeniable hooks”.
“The Life of a Showgirl might be one of her most uneven records, but she’s as compelling as she’s ever been – the showgirl, the ringmaster and the circus all in one,” The Independent’s four-star review said.
The latest episode of The Graham Norton Show is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments