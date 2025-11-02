Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors contestant Kate Garraway has said she believes Alan Carr is going to win the game show because of a “genius” tactic he’s employing to stay under the Faithful's radar.

The 49-year-old comedian has so far succeeded in remaining in the competition alongside fellow Traitor Cat Burns due to his joyfully silly demeanor.

Garraway, 58, who was banished from the competition this week despite being a Faithful, said the cast were left totally baffled by Carr’s permanently guilty appearance.

In one exercise, the cast were asked a question, responding with an answer known to be true, before being asked whether they were a Traitor. The liars were meant to be easily identifiable due to their eyes “flickering”.

“The flaw in the plan was everybody slightly flickered, their eyes changed so when you say 'are you a mother of five' they just go, ‘yes’, because they're relaxed about that,” Garraway told Radio 2.

She added: “But on every single one Alan looked guilty, even on the ones that were true.”

“So therefore I think his thing is that he looks guilty and the more he mucks up and the more he sweats and the more he can't get out loud, ‘I'm a Faithful’, then the more it plays into ‘Alan's just being Alan’.

open image in gallery Alan Carr on ‘The Celebrity Traitors’ ( BBC )

“And I think that's going to be the genius,” Garraway concluded.

Before being banished from the Traitors castle this week, Garraway thanked her fellow players for allowing her to be “silly, and have fun” after a “lot of years of being very serious, very sad”.

Garraway’s husband Derek Draper, a political lobbyist turned psychotherapist, died last year after a devastating battle with Long Covid.

Following the banishment, the contestants were taken to a campfire where host Claudia Winkleman declared Carr, Burns, Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, and historian David Olusoga as the series’ finalists.

open image in gallery Kate Garraway has said she thinks the comedian will win because he appears guilty when telling the truth ( BBC )

The contestants were then asked to declare to one another that they are a Faithful, with Carr cutting the tension as he burst out laughing and completely blew his cover.

While most of the players were disarmed by Carr’s humour, Marler caught on and told cameras that it only strengthened his theory that Carr is a Traitor alongside Burns.

The Celebrity Traitors will return to BBC One with its series finale at 9pm on 6 November.