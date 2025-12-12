British TV legend confirmed as next star on Celebrity Gogglebox special

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctor Who stars David and Georgia Tennant are among the famous faces set to appear on the upcoming Celebrity Gogglebox special, raising money for Stand Up To Cancer.

The couple, who met on the set of the sci-fi series – David as the tenth Doctor and Georgia, daughter of fifth Doctor Peter Davison – will join a host of other celebrities.

Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin, Pearl Harbour star Josh Hartnett, and Celebrity Traitors contestants Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed complete the star-studded line-up for the Channel 4 special, offering their commentary on television in support of the national fundraising campaign.

Former England rugby player Marler and comedian Mohammed will rekindle their on-screen friendship, forged during the BBC reality gameshow The Celebrity Traitors.

Their bond was tested in the final when Mohammed, despite an earlier pact, banished Marler after growing suspicious, having aimed to defeat traitors Cat Burns, Jonathan Ross, and eventual winner Alan Carr.

Marler commented: "When they told me I’d be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with Nick for Stand Up To Cancer, I felt it would be a great opportunity to finally stare him in the eye and ask why he gleefully betrayed me on national television. But honestly, I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.

We had a mad old time on the Traitors, and somehow came out of it as actual mates… though I’ll be keeping one eye on him at all times, just in case."

Mohammed added: "Joe still texts me about it every 20 minutes, so sitting on a sofa together, unnaturally close, felt like the safest way to rebuild our trust. Supporting SU2C means a huge amount to both of us – cancer affects so many people, and if us nattering through the week’s telly can help raise money for research, then fantastic.

David and Georgia Tennant ( Instagram )

And Gogglebox is the purest of joys, friends, food, comfy sofa, and not a chalkboard or Claudia in sight."

Succession star Culkin will appear alongside his wife Jazz, while Hartnett is joined by partner Tamsin Egerton. Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, aims to accelerate life-saving cancer research, having raised over £113 million to date.

The special episode airs at 9pm on Channel 4 this Friday, December 12.