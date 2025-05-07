CBS News anchors slammed over ‘rawdogging’ comment about papal conclave
The anchors were discussing the rules of the conclave when the term was used
CBS has been scrutinized after one of its anchors used the term “rawdogging” to describe the papal conclave.
While discussing the rules of the conclave — which prohibits cell phone use by the cardinals gathered to vote on the next pope — CBS News papal contributor John Allen was explaining what they might be doing instead of scrolling Instagram while waiting for the papal election results.
“Most of them will tell you that while that’s going on, they’re sitting reading their breviary, that’s a book of prayers that clergy have, or praying a rosary, or doing, the one thing we know they’re not doing is checking Instagram because their devices have all been confiscated,” Allen said.
That’s when CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil said: “I believe the kids call it ‘raw-dogging it’ if you’re gonna go through a long period of time with no electronic device.”
The other contributors immediately started giggling when Dokoupil used the slang term, often used to refer to sexual intercourse without protection.
The Independent has contacted CBS for comment.
Viewers were quick to catch the remark and immediately criticized the network on social media.
“Kinda gross that CBS is using rawdogging like that,” someone wrote on X.
“I’m going to have to ask CBS to never allow the word ‘rawdogging’ on their airwaves again. kthx,” another wrote.
“I did not have CBS using ‘rawdogging’ in their papal conclave coverage on my Pope Bingo card,” a third chimed in.
“CBS news saying the cardinals are ‘rawdogging’ it in the conclave ... I'm guessing they don't know the origin of that term,” someone else wrote, while another said the network is “severely lacking in class.”
“It’s been one hell of a year for Tony Dokoupil,” someone else noted.
Dokoupil was also the anchor of the recent Bill Belichick interview that went awry when the former New England Patriots coach’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, interjected while he was being asked a question.
Dokoupil asked Belichick, 73, how he met his 24-year-old girlfriend. Hudson quickly interjected while outside of the main frame of the interview to tell Dokoupil that Belichick wouldn’t be answering that question.
In a voiceover during the segment, Dokoupil stated: “It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments