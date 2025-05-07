CBS News anchors slammed over ‘rawdogging’ comment about papal conclave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CBS has been scrutinized after one of its anchors used the term “rawdogging” to describe the papal conclave.

While discussing the rules of the conclave — which prohibits cell phone use by the cardinals gathered to vote on the next pope — CBS News papal contributor John Allen was explaining what they might be doing instead of scrolling Instagram while waiting for the papal election results.

“Most of them will tell you that while that’s going on, they’re sitting reading their breviary, that’s a book of prayers that clergy have, or praying a rosary, or doing, the one thing we know they’re not doing is checking Instagram because their devices have all been confiscated,” Allen said.

That’s when CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil said: “I believe the kids call it ‘raw-dogging it’ if you’re gonna go through a long period of time with no electronic device.”

The other contributors immediately started giggling when Dokoupil used the slang term, often used to refer to sexual intercourse without protection.

The Independent has contacted CBS for comment.

Cardinals gathered for the start of the Papal Conclave today - and will be cut off from the outside world until a new pontiff in selected (Osservatore Romano/AP) ( AP )

Viewers were quick to catch the remark and immediately criticized the network on social media.

“Kinda gross that CBS is using rawdogging like that,” someone wrote on X.

“I’m going to have to ask CBS to never allow the word ‘rawdogging’ on their airwaves again. kthx,” another wrote.

“I did not have CBS using ‘rawdogging’ in their papal conclave coverage on my Pope Bingo card,” a third chimed in.

“CBS news saying the cardinals are ‘rawdogging’ it in the conclave ... I'm guessing they don't know the origin of that term,” someone else wrote, while another said the network is “severely lacking in class.”

“It’s been one hell of a year for Tony Dokoupil,” someone else noted.

Dokoupil was also the anchor of the recent Bill Belichick interview that went awry when the former New England Patriots coach’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, interjected while he was being asked a question.

Dokoupil asked Belichick, 73, how he met his 24-year-old girlfriend. Hudson quickly interjected while outside of the main frame of the interview to tell Dokoupil that Belichick wouldn’t be answering that question.

In a voiceover during the segment, Dokoupil stated: “It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on.”