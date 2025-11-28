Couple who wed on Blind Date 34 years ago share secrets to long marriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A couple who got married on the reality series Blind Date over three decades ago have opened up about the secret to their long and successful union.

Sue and Alex Tatham were the first couple who met on Blind Date to tie the knot, in a televised ceremony that was watched by roughly 17 million viewers.

A precursor to modern dating shows such as First Dates, Blind Date originally ran on ITV from 1985 to 2003, and saw single people matched up with prospective romantic partners.

Presented by Cilla Black during its original run, the series was later rebooted with Paul O'Grady, and is set to return in a new incarnation on the streaming service Disney+.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the Tathams reflected on their experience on the show, claiming that they had agreed to participate in the series “for a laugh” and “to see how a TV programme was made”.

"I was quite intrigued if it was as glamorous as it came across on the television,” continued Sue. “But no, it wasn't actually. But, delighted to meet a man and delighted that he was the man I married. Who knew!”

Alex and Sue Tatham met on popular dating show Blind Date and married in 1991 ( BBC Breakfast )

The couple first appeared on the show in 1988, and were married three years later.

Reflecting on the longevity of their relationship to BBC News, Sue said: “Open honesty is the best thing. And be kind.”

“We found we had plenty in common,” added Alex. “I think that when you grow together, as any couple will, you’ll find that actually you begin to share a set of values.

“Once you have someone with a similar set of values, boyfriend or girlfriend, no matter how you meet, that’s a really good basis for any relationship.”

He went on to say that a “really important factor” is “the love of family”.

"The caring of every part of the family and friends. Ambitions to get on in life, the joy of going out and having a good time,” he continued.

“She is sensitive and kind, a wonderful mother and still extremely beautiful. In fact most people fall in love with her, so it wasn't hard for me. I am just lucky to have picked her.”

“To this day, we say we love each other a lot to each other – and still do.”