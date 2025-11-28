Couple who wed on Blind Date 34 years ago share secrets to long marriage
Sue and Alex Tatham met on the reality show nearly four decades ago
A couple who got married on the reality series Blind Date over three decades ago have opened up about the secret to their long and successful union.
Sue and Alex Tatham were the first couple who met on Blind Date to tie the knot, in a televised ceremony that was watched by roughly 17 million viewers.
A precursor to modern dating shows such as First Dates, Blind Date originally ran on ITV from 1985 to 2003, and saw single people matched up with prospective romantic partners.
Presented by Cilla Black during its original run, the series was later rebooted with Paul O'Grady, and is set to return in a new incarnation on the streaming service Disney+.
Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the Tathams reflected on their experience on the show, claiming that they had agreed to participate in the series “for a laugh” and “to see how a TV programme was made”.
"I was quite intrigued if it was as glamorous as it came across on the television,” continued Sue. “But no, it wasn't actually. But, delighted to meet a man and delighted that he was the man I married. Who knew!”
The couple first appeared on the show in 1988, and were married three years later.
Reflecting on the longevity of their relationship to BBC News, Sue said: “Open honesty is the best thing. And be kind.”
“We found we had plenty in common,” added Alex. “I think that when you grow together, as any couple will, you’ll find that actually you begin to share a set of values.
“Once you have someone with a similar set of values, boyfriend or girlfriend, no matter how you meet, that’s a really good basis for any relationship.”
He went on to say that a “really important factor” is “the love of family”.
"The caring of every part of the family and friends. Ambitions to get on in life, the joy of going out and having a good time,” he continued.
“She is sensitive and kind, a wonderful mother and still extremely beautiful. In fact most people fall in love with her, so it wasn't hard for me. I am just lucky to have picked her.”
“To this day, we say we love each other a lot to each other – and still do.”
