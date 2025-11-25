British TV shows reign supreme at International Emmys
- British productions received significant recognition at this year’s International Emmy Awards, securing multiple top honours.
- Anna Maxwell Martin won Best Performance by an Actress for her role in the ITV true crime mini-series Until I Kill You.
- The Disney+ series Rivals, adapted from Dame Jilly Cooper’s novels, was awarded Best Drama Series.
- The BBC series Ludwig, featuring David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin, was honoured with the Best Comedy award.
- Other British winners included BBC Two’s Hell Jumper for Best Documentary, Apple TV’s Fallen' for Kids: Live-Action, BBC’s 'Lost Boys & Fairies for TV Movie/Mini-Series, and Channel 4’s Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza for Current Affairs.