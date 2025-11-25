International Emmy Awards: Full list of winners as Rivals and Ludwig claim top prizes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British productions have achieved significant recognition at this year’s International Emmy Awards, with the period comedy-drama Rivals and the mystery crime series Ludwig among the UK winners.

Anna Maxwell Martin triumphed in the best performance by an actress category for her role in the ITV true crime mini-series Until I Kill You. The drama is based on Delia Balmer’s autobiography, which recounts her relationship with a serial killer.

Disney+ series Rivals, adapted from Dame Jilly Cooper’s popular "bonkbuster" novels, secured the award for best drama series.

The show, which centres on a group of wealthy media figures in the 1980s, became a hit following its release in October 2024 and features actors including David Tennant, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, and Aidan Turner.

open image in gallery Dominic Treadwell-Collins and team pose with the Best Drama Series Award for 'Rivals' during the 2025 International Emmy Awards ( REUTERS )

It was announced in August that Rupert Everett and Hayley Atwell would join the cast for its second series.

The BBC series Ludwig was honoured with the best comedy award.

Peep Show actor David Mitchell stars as John "Ludwig" Taylor, a puzzle designer who adopts the identity of his twin brother James to unravel the mystery of his disappearance.

Martin, 48, also features in the series as James’s wife, Lucy Betts-Taylor, who encourages John to help find her missing husband.

Further British success included BBC Two’s Hell Jumper, which won best documentary for its first-person footage of a group of volunteers in Ukraine.

A UK production also claimed the kids: live action category with Apple TV series Fallen, which follows 17-year-old Lucinda "Luce" Price as she is placed into a rehab facility.

open image in gallery Kenton Allen and Anya Wilson pose with the Best Comedy Award for 'Ludwig' ( REUTERS )

The TV movie/mini series award went to the BBC’s Lost Boys and Fairies, telling the story of a gay couple and their adoption journey.

Channel 4’s Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza, which explored the lives of Palestinians amid Israel’s sustained bombing following the October 7 attacks in 2023, won in the current affairs category.

Below is the complete list of winners.

Drama Series: Rivals

Telenovela: Deha [The Good & The Bad]

Documentary: Hell Jumper

Best Performance by an Actor: Oriol Pla Yo, adicto [I, Addict]

Comedy: Ludwig

Kids: Factual & Entertainment: Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie war das so in der DDR? [On Fritzi’s Traces – What was it like in the GDR?]

Kids: Live-Action: Fallen

Kids: Animation: Bluey

Non-Scripted Entertainment: Shaolin Heroes

TV Movie/Mini-Series: Lost Boys & Fairies

News: Al Jazeera Gaza, Search for Life

Sports Documentary: It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Footbal

Current Affairs: Dispatch: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza

Short-Form Series: La médiatrice [The Mediator]

Best Performance by an Actress: Anna Maxwell Martin Until I Kill You

Arts Programming: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days