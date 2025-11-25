International Emmy Awards: Full list of winners as Rivals and Ludwig claim top prizes
Anna Maxwell Martin also won the best actress award for her lead role in ‘Until I Kill You’
British productions have achieved significant recognition at this year’s International Emmy Awards, with the period comedy-drama Rivals and the mystery crime series Ludwig among the UK winners.
Anna Maxwell Martin triumphed in the best performance by an actress category for her role in the ITV true crime mini-series Until I Kill You. The drama is based on Delia Balmer’s autobiography, which recounts her relationship with a serial killer.
Disney+ series Rivals, adapted from Dame Jilly Cooper’s popular "bonkbuster" novels, secured the award for best drama series.
The show, which centres on a group of wealthy media figures in the 1980s, became a hit following its release in October 2024 and features actors including David Tennant, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, and Aidan Turner.
It was announced in August that Rupert Everett and Hayley Atwell would join the cast for its second series.
The BBC series Ludwig was honoured with the best comedy award.
Peep Show actor David Mitchell stars as John "Ludwig" Taylor, a puzzle designer who adopts the identity of his twin brother James to unravel the mystery of his disappearance.
Martin, 48, also features in the series as James’s wife, Lucy Betts-Taylor, who encourages John to help find her missing husband.
Further British success included BBC Two’s Hell Jumper, which won best documentary for its first-person footage of a group of volunteers in Ukraine.
A UK production also claimed the kids: live action category with Apple TV series Fallen, which follows 17-year-old Lucinda "Luce" Price as she is placed into a rehab facility.
The TV movie/mini series award went to the BBC’s Lost Boys and Fairies, telling the story of a gay couple and their adoption journey.
Channel 4’s Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza, which explored the lives of Palestinians amid Israel’s sustained bombing following the October 7 attacks in 2023, won in the current affairs category.
Below is the complete list of winners.
Drama Series: Rivals
Telenovela: Deha [The Good & The Bad]
Documentary: Hell Jumper
Best Performance by an Actor: Oriol Pla Yo, adicto [I, Addict]
Comedy: Ludwig
Kids: Factual & Entertainment: Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie war das so in der DDR? [On Fritzi’s Traces – What was it like in the GDR?]
Kids: Live-Action: Fallen
Kids: Animation: Bluey
Non-Scripted Entertainment: Shaolin Heroes
TV Movie/Mini-Series: Lost Boys & Fairies
News: Al Jazeera Gaza, Search for Life
Sports Documentary: It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Footbal
Current Affairs: Dispatch: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza
Short-Form Series: La médiatrice [The Mediator]
Best Performance by an Actress: Anna Maxwell Martin Until I Kill You
Arts Programming: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days
