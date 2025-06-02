Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billie Piper’s contrasting thoughts on whether Doctor Who should be played by a woman have resurfaced after she appeared to replace Ncuti Gatwa in the show’s titular role.

The 42-year-old made a brief appearance at the end of Saturday’s episode (31 May) as Gatwa’s Doctor regenerated into Piper, who previously played sidekick Rose Tyler on the show. As she arrived on the screen she said, “Oh, hello!”

It is yet to be confirmed as to whether Piper will actually be playing the Time Lord or not, with fans noting that she wasn’t credited as “The Doctor”.

Although her role remains unspecified Piper has previously spoken both for and against the Doctor being portrayed by a woman.

The Telegraph reports that Piper once told Hello magazine in 2009 that she was opposed to the concept: “I don’t think the Doctor should be a woman. Forgive me, I know it’s not a feminist thing to say, but it’s like saying, ‘Let’s make James Bond a woman’. It’s a man’s role.”

By 2017, however, Piper had gone through a change of heart. In an interview with the BBC, she said: “I think it would be great [to have a female Doctor] given the spirit of the world at the moment. I think it would be timely.”

Jodie Whittaker, who made a cameo in Saturday’s episode, became the first woman to play the Doctor when she was cast in the role in 2017. She played the 13th iteration of the character and was replaced by David Tennant, who briefly returned to the part in 2022.

On returning to Doctor Who, Piper said in a statement: “It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there. To be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Elsewhere, Gatwa, whose departure from the the show has been rumoured for months, shared his thoughts about leaving the role after only two seasons. He said: “You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”