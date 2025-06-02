Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctor Who fans have shared a theory about Billie Piper’s role in the show as she made a shock return at the end of the season two finale where she appeared to replace Ncuti Gatwa.

The 42-year-old actor famously played Rose Tyler, the companion for both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s tenures as The Doctor. She played the role on a regular basis between 2005 and 2006 and was a supporting character during the 2008 season as well as making a cameo in the 2010 New Years special “The End of Time”.

Saturday’s finale (31 May) saw the Doctor face The Rani in a battle to save the world after making the decision to save the life of one little girl.

As he bid farewell to companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu, Gatwa said: “I hope you’ll see me again, but not like this.”

In a spectacular sequence The Doctor began to regenerate and to many fans surprise reappeared as Billie Piper, who arrived on the screen by saying “Oh hello”.

However, eagle eyed fans have since been sharing theories online about who Piper is playing after spotting a small detail in the end credits.

open image in gallery Billie Piper returns as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who ( BBC )

Whereas Gatwa and Jodie Whittaker, who made a small cameo in the episode, were both credited as “The Doctor”, Piper did not receive the same honour. Instead the credits simply stated: “Introducing Billie Piper.”

This detail has since gone viral with fans speculating about whether Piper is playing the next Doctor or not.

One fan wrote: “The credits specifically listed Ncuti and Jodie as ‘The Doctor’ but only said ‘Introducing Billie Piper’. Something’s afoot. I swear she isn’t going to be a Doctor proper. I’m certain. If Russell T Davies was bringing her back properly he wouldn’t have shouted it from the rooftops.

A second person asked: “Don't be fooled. Billie IS NOT the Doctor. Where is ‘and introducing Billie Piper as The Doctor’?”

open image in gallery The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) made a surprise regeneration in the Season 2 finale of Doctor Who ( BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon )

A third noted: “Something strange is that they didn’t call her 16 in the tweet or the credits. When David came back it was "Introducing David Tennant as The Doctor", but just “Introducing Billie Piper"?

It remains to be seen when fans will learn more about Piper’s role as no announcement has been made about the next season.

Speaking to the Radio Times in April 2025, showrunner Russell T Davies said he was still waiting for confirmation from Disney Plus, who has co-produced the show with the BBC since 2023.

"There's no decision until after season two," said Davies. "It's funny, because even people who work on the show think that means we're having secret meetings about it. People I work with every year say, 'What's really happening?' and I'm going, 'Nothing! No meetings, nothing.'

"That's when the decision is – and the decision won't even be made by the people we work with at Disney Plus, it'll be made by someone in a big office somewhere. So literally nothing happening, no decision."

In a statement Piper said: “It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Shortly after the finale aired, the actress shared a post on Instagram holding a rose with the caption that read: “A rose is a rose is a rose !!!”