Ncuti Gatwa has released a statement about leaving Doctor Who after he dramatically left the role during Saturday’s finale (31 May).

The 32-year-old’s last appearance as the Doctor came at the end of his second season in the role where the Time Lord surprisingly regenerated into Billie Piper who appears to be playing her old Doctor Who character Rose Tyler.

Gatwa’s departure from the show has been rumoured for months with his exit confirming him as the actor who has served the second shortest time in the role after Christopher Eccleston, who lasted just one season in 2005.

Speaking about his decision to leave the series, Gatwa said: “You know when you get cast, at some point, you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

“The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show and I can’t thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in, and making this such a touching experience.

open image in gallery The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) made a surprise regeneration in the Season 2 finale of Doctor Who ( BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon )

‘I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, said: “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.

“Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she’s done it again! It’s an honour and a hoot to welcome her back to the Tardis, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told. After 62 years, the Doctor’s adventures are only just beginning!”

open image in gallery Varada Sethu, left, and Ncuti Gatwa from "Doctor Who" Season 2. ( BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf via AP) )

Gatwa will soon star in the West End premiere of Born With Teeth, a play that re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare.

His exit from Doctor Who comes just weeks after the Sex Education star pulled out of being the UK’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest due to “unforeseen circumstances”. Gatwa’s departure coincided with a string of controversies surrounding the event as protesters attempted to interrupt Israeli contestant Yuval Raphael’s performance.