Bill Maher claims The View is not ‘the best advertisement for women’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Maher has shared his candid thoughts about the hosts of the hit daytime talk show, The View - and it doesn’t sound like he’s a big fan.

The 69-year-old TV host reflected on his appearances on The View and interactions with hosts of it, including Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, during Monday’s episode of his podcast, Club Random. The View has become a frequent target for those on the right who bash the hosts for being too liberal or taking too many shots against Donald Trump. In fact, reports say the show has been told to tone down the anti-Trump talk.

“I love Whoopi and Joy, those are the two I really know,” he told his guest, Drew Barrymore. “And I did [the show] like a year ago. And I like everybody.”

Maher then shared his take about The View hosts’ tactics on the air, claiming: “I don’t know if they’re really, at this moment, the best advertisement for women.”

After Barrymore said the show was “formatted” a certain way, Maher continued his arguments about the ABC show hosts.

“They say some things that are like not helpful to say elections,” Maher, who appeared on The View in May 2024 – where he was asked pointed questions about Israel’s war in Gaza — added.

open image in gallery Bill Maher took a shot at The View saying it is not ‘the best advertisement for women’ ( Getty Images )

The Real Time with Bill Maher host has previously slammed The View. During a July episode of his podcast, he criticized Goldberg for the remarks she made about Iran. During a June episode of The View, Goldberg argued that living in the United States as a Black person is comparable to the oppression that citizens of the Iranian regime face.

Maher later claimed that Goldberg’s comments were an “infuriating” thing “about the far left.”

“Call them whatever they want. Not the woke, the stupid woke, like Whoopi Goldberg, love her, but when she said a couple weeks ago that being Black was the same as being a woman in Iran, it’s like, yeah, in 1920, but not today,” Maher said on his podcast in July.

open image in gallery Reports say The View has been told to tone down the anti-Trump talk. ( ABC News )

During his appearance on The View in May, host Sunny Hostin asked Maher about Israel's war on Gaza, questioning if he was “concerned about the innocent civilians that have been collectively punished and murdered, largely children and women?”

“Are you at all concerned about the fact that the International Criminal Court just today issued a subpoena for Bibi Netanyahu?” she added.

Maher responded that he feels the ICC’s position is “ridiculous” because: “They were attacked and they are defending themselves.”

He argued that “Hamas needs to be destroyed because they are a terrorist organization who say openly that they want to commit genocide on the Jewish people.”

After Maher acknowledged that he doesn’t have a solution for the situation, Hostin asked him again whether he was concerned about the loss of innocent lives.

“Of course, everybody is,” he responded. “But that’s what happens in a war. Here’s a way to stop that: Stop attacking Israel.”