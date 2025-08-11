Gaza latest: Israel draws outrage after Al Jazeera journalists killed in ‘targeted assassination’
Anger grows in Israel and outside over Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plan to take over Gaza
Israel is facing severe condemnation after an airstrike in Gaza killed Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif and four fellow journalists in the embattled Strip.
Al-Sharif, 28, one of the TV news channel’s most prominent voices in Gaza, was killed along with reporter Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa. The Israeli strike targeted a tent where the journalists were sheltering at the Al Shifa medical complex in Gaza City, hospital director Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya told The Independent.
Al Jazeera Media Network condemned what it called the “targeted assassination” of its correspondents. “The order to assassinate Anas Al Sharif, one of Gaza's bravest journalists, and his colleagues, is a desperate attempt to silence the voices exposing the impending seizure and occupation of Gaza,” the statement read.
Israel defended the killings, alleging that Al-Sharif was a “Hamas terrorist” who posed as a journalist.
The Committee to Protect Journalists last month said it was alarmed by the "repeated threats" made by an Israeli army spokesperson against Al-Sharif and called on the international community to protect him.
Meanwhile, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his plan to occupy Gaza City even as the UN warned of “another calamity” in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Al Jazeera journalist's final message: 'Israel has succeeded in killing me'
A prominent Al Jazeera journalist who had previously been threatened by Israel was killed along with four colleagues in an Israeli airstrike on Sunday, in an attack condemned by journalists and rights groups.
Israel's military said it targeted and killed Anas Al-Sharif, alleging he had headed a Hamas cell and was involved in rocket attacks against Israel. Al Jazeera rejected the claim and before his death Al-Sharif had also rejected earlier claims by Israel that he was connected to Hamas.
Al-Sharif made a last post on X, where his account showed more than 500,000 followers.
The pre-written message was reportedly shared by Al-Sharif's friend after his death was confirmed. "This is my will and my final message," the post on X read.
"If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. First, peace be upon you and Allah’s mercy and blessings."
Journalists' groups and Al Jazeera denounce the killings of journalists
A press freedom group and a United Nations expert previously warned that Anas Al-Sharif's life was in danger due to his reporting from Gaza.
UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan said last month that Israel's claims against him were unsubstantiated.
Al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal were killed in an Israeli strike on a tent near Shifa Hospital in eastern Gaza City, Al Jazeera said.
The broadcaster said Al-Sharif had left a social media message to be posted in the event of his death that read, "...I never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or misrepresentation, hoping that God would witness those who remained silent.
"Calling Al-Sharif "one of Gaza's bravest journalists," Al Jazeera said the attack was a "desperate attempt to silence voices in anticipation of the occupation of Gaza".
Last October, Israel's military had named Al-Sharif as one of six Gaza journalists it alleged were members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, citing documents it said showed lists of people who completed training courses and salaries.
The Committee to Protect Journalists, which in July urged the international community to protect Al Sharif, said in a statement that Israel had failed to provide any evidence to back up its allegations against him.
Palestinian militant group Hamas, which runs Gaza, said the killing may signal the start of an Israeli offensive.
"The assassination of journalists and the intimidation of those who remain paves the way for a major crime that the occupation is planning to commit in Gaza City," Hamas said in a statement.
Israel defends killing of Al Jazeera journalists
Israel has defended the killing of Al Jazeera journalists in an airstrike in Gaza.
Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, three other journalists and a driver associated with the broadcaster were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the embattled Strip last night.
Israel's military in a statement claimed: "Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist al Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF [Israel Defense Forces] troops."
"Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera. A press badge isn't a shield for terrorism."
Jeremy Corbyn and Gary Lineker join Mo Salah in condemnation of Uefa tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’
Gary Lineker and Jeremy Corbyn have joined footballer Mohamed Salah in condemning Uefa’s tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pele”.
Al-Obeid, 41, was killed when Israeli forces targeted civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to the Palestine Football Association (PFA).
In a post paying tribute to the footballer on social media platform X, Uefa said: “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pele’. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times”.
More here.
Lineker and Corbyn join Mo Salah’s condemnation of Uefa tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’
Hamas delegation heading to Cairo for ceasefire talks - report
A Hamas delegation is reportedly heading to Cairo, Egypt, to renew the talks on a possible ceasefire in Gaza.
A Hamas delegation, led by the group’s Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya, will arrive in the Egyptian capital in an effort to revive the negotiation channel to achieve a ceasefire, Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.
A breakthrough on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has eluded the Donald Trump administration as humanitarian conditions worsen in Gaza. Israel has come under mounting pressure for the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reports of people dying from causes related to malnutrition.
The sides have held weeks of talks in Qatar, reporting small signs of progress but no major breakthroughs. Officials have said a main sticking point is the redeployment of Israeli troops after any ceasefire takes place.
‘Not in our name’: Fury grows in Israel over Netanyahu’s defiant bid to ‘finish the job’ in Gaza
“Israelis want peace. Israelis want to get out of Gaza. This is not in our name – we are not our government. Israel must be stopped.”
These are the desperate pleas of Yotam Cohen, whose younger brother Nimrod, a then 19-year-old Israeli soldier serving mandatory service, was taken captive to Gaza by Hamas militants during their deadly 7 October attack on southern Israel nearly two years ago.
This weekend, Yotam joined tens of thousands of people who marched on Israel’s military headquarters in Tel Aviv. Wielding portraits of their loved ones and banners, they urged world leaders to intervene. They protested against Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plan to expand the devastating 22-month bombardment of Gaza, a plan he defended on Sunday, vowing in a press conference to “finish the job... finish Hamas”.
Read Bel Trew’s ground report.
Fury grows in Israel over Netanyahu’s defiant bid to ‘finish the job’ in Gaza
New Zealand mulls recognition of Palestinian state
The New Zealand government said it is considering recognition of a state of Palestine.
“New Zealand has been clear for some time that our recognition of a Palestinian state is a matter of when, not if,” foreign minister Winston Peters said in a statement this morning.
The minister said the cabinet will take a formal decision in September over whether New Zealand should recognise a state of Palestine."The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is rightly at the forefront of the global agenda,” Mr Peters said.
“New Zealand, as a long-standing supporter of the two-state solution and Palestinian self-determination, is an active participant in discussions about how to broker a ceasefire and a political settlement to enable Israelis and Palestinians to live peacefully side-by-side.
"While we are a long way away from the Middle East, we will continue to ensure our voice is heard.”
Hunger death toll among children hits 100
Israel's air and ground offensive has displaced most Palestinians and pushed the territory towards famine.
Two Palestinian children died of malnutrition-related causes over the weekend, bringing the toll among children to 100 since the war began.
At least 117 adults have died of malnutrition-related causes since June, when the ministry started to count them.
The hunger toll is in addition to the Hamas-run Strip's health ministry's war toll of 61,400 Palestinians.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments