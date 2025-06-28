Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher took aim at Donald Trump supporters who credit God with saving the president during the July 2024 assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

On Sunday’s episode of the Club Random podcast, Maher questioned his guest, actor Esai Morales, on why God would spare Trump, but not Corey Comperatore, a Trump supporter and former firefighter who was killed in the incident.

“I’m religious, but I’m not religious. You know what I mean?” Morales said. “And people go, oh, I’m spiritual as a fad, but I just know something, somebody out there in here all around loves me enough that has not allowed me to destroy myself.”

“But what do you say to the person who gets eaten, that why didn’t the God love him?” Maher asked. “ You know what I mean? What about all the people who have the s****y outcome?”

“A very good point,” Morales admitted.

open image in gallery Bill Maher criticized Donald Trump supporters who believe God protected the president during the July 2024 assassination attempt on the latest episode of his Club Random podcast ( Getty Images )

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired an AR-15 rifle at Trump from a rooftop during the Butler rally on July 13. He injured Trump’s ear and killed Comperatore while also wounding two others. Crooks was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service Counter Sniper Team shortly after the attack.

On the podcast, Maher dismissed claims that the Trump assassination attempt was staged. Morales admitted he briefly wondered if it might have been staged because Trump fell and then quickly got back up.

“Yeah, but OK, a bullet did go,” Maher said. “That’s my point. It couldn’t have been staged. And, you know, people say, ‘God saved Trump.’ Where was the God for the other guy?”

This isn’t the first time Maher shared his opinions on Trump’s assassination attempt. A few hours after the shooting, Maher posted a video from a Minnesota stage, stating he would not make jokes about the incident.

“I unequivocally denounce [the shooting], I don’t care what you think about that. Not funny,” he said at the time, “I’m sure that there will be jokes that people will make because they hate him so much that they wished it went he other way. Not for me.”

Maher went on to call Trump “the luckiest motherf***er that has ever walked the face of the Earth,” and wrongly assumed the then-unidentified shooter was a liberal before any motive was confirmed.

open image in gallery Maher previously called Trump's assassination attempt ‘one of my favorite days from 2024’ ( Getty Images )

“Whoever did this, the shooter has done so much damage to the left,” Maher said. “[The left] has lost a lot moral high ground in the ‘you’re the violent people’ and the ‘liberals don’t shoot people, liberals don’t solve it that way.’”

Before the shooting, Crooks had searched for information on Trump, Joe Biden, and other public figures, as well as gun-related websites. His parents had reported him missing hours before the rally. Investigations revealed bomb-making materials in his vehicle and home, and a remote detonator was found on his body.

But a month after the shooting, Maher found the humor in the assassination attempt, calling it “one of my favorite days from 2024.”

“It’d be different if he [Trump] got killed. No tragedy happened — well, for one guy,” Maher said about Comperatore on Matt Friend’s podcast Friend In High Places.

“A guy shoots at Trump, the guy behind him gets shot and killed — that’s so Trump,” Maher continued. “It’s just so, it’s just so on brand to have the other guy …. he never goes to jail. He never loses money in bankruptcy. It’s always somebody else holding the bullet or the bag.”