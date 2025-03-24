BBC pays tribute as Bargain Hunt personality dies after filming new episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stuart Withers, an antiques seller featured on the BBC’s Bargain Hunt, died shortly after filming a new episode.

The broadcaster announced the news on X/Twitter, shortly after airing the episode in Shepton Mallet, Somerset.

“Following the filming of today's episode in Shepton Mallet, antiques seller Stuart Withers very sadly passed away,” said the official Bargain Hunt account.

“We send our sincerest sympathies and condolences to Mr Withers' family and friends.”

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Fans of the show shared tributes to Withers on social media, with one person writing: “So very sad just watched this episode now, offering my condolences."

Stuart Withers (left) on 'Bargain Hunt' ( BBC )

Withers’s death comes just weeks after the passing of Michael Baggott, an antiques dealer who featured on the BBC series Flog It!.

The news was confirmed in a statement on his X/Twitter account, with the BBC subsequently paying tribute on social media.

“Heartbroken to share that Michael died yesterday in hospital of a heart attack following a stroke in October,” the statement read.

“He was a dearly loved son, brother, nephew and uncle who will be deeply and profoundly missed.”

Baggott appeared on the BBC’s popular antiquing series Flog It!, offering expertise around antique British silver, boxes and early spoons.

Rob Unsworth, head of BBC daytime and early peak commissioning, described Baggott as “one of Flog It's most memorable characters, expert in all manner of collectables”, and who had an “unrivalled knowledge and enthusiasm for antique spoons and silver”.

"Though the series hasn't been in production for several years, we hope Michael's family can take comfort from how much viewers have continued to enjoy his appearances on this ever-popular show,” he added.