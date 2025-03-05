King tries his hand at gilding antique dragon ready for palace visitors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King tried his hand at gilding an antique dragon during a visit to the Royal Collection Trust’s Decorative Arts conservation workshop.

Charles had a go at applying gold leaf to the ornate 19th century Chinese-inspired artefact which will go back on display to be seen by visitors in Buckingham Palace’s East Wing.

The King was also shown objects being conserved for the forthcoming exhibition The Edwardians: Age Of Elegance.

Charles, a keen artist, was filmed concentrating hard as he practised delicately applying gold leaf to the dragon’s tooth under the supervision of gilding conservator Gary Gronnestad, using a flat wide brush.

Gilding is the process of applying a thin layer of gold leaf to a multi-layered carved and prepared surface.

This dragon is one of a pair that sit on top of a decorative pelmet above a window in the East Wing of the Palace.

Their gilding had worn away over the centuries and once their conservation is complete, they will be returned to the Centre Room Lobby, where they can be seen by visitors during tours of the East Wing.

They were originally made for the Royal Pavilion in Brighton and reflected the extravagant George IV’s love of Asian art and design.

When the Pavilion was sold in 1850, its contents were transferred to the Palace’s East Wing and inspired the Chinese-themed decor of its principal rooms.

Charles also met senior metalwork conservator Sophy Wills and art handler David East on the visit in London last Tuesday, and was shown objects being prepared for the exhibition The Edwardians: Age Of Elegance display which begins at The King’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace in April.

Among the pieces were an elaborate table mirror inscribed “To age and youth I tell the truth”, a silver and enamel bowl given to Queen Alexandra by her Russian relations, and a Frederic Leighton sculpture of an athlete wrestling with a python.

The King was seen pointing at a large gilded screen which adorned the private rooms of his ancestors King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra at Sandringham House and features black and white photographs of their glamorous social circle.

The workshop’s experts use a combination of centuries-old techniques and state-of-the-art technologies to conserve furniture, ceramics, sculpture, giltwood and metalwork from the Royal Collection.

Charles is patron of the Royal Collection Trust, the charity caring for one of the world’s great art collections which is held in trust by the King for his successors and the nation.

The Edwardians: Age Of Elegance will delve into the family lives, personal collections, global travels and glittering social circles of two of British history’s most fashionable royal couples – Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, and King George V and Queen Mary.

It will bring together more than 300 items including jewellery, fashion, paintings and books – the majority never seen before – by famous figures such as Cartier, Oscar Wilde, Sir Edward Burne-Jones and William Morris.

The Edwardians: Age Of Elegance is at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, from April 11 to November 23 2025.