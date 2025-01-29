Michael Baggott death: Flog It star and antiques expert dies, aged 65

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC antiques expert Michael Baggott, best known for appearing in Flog It, has died aged 65 from a heart attack.

Baggott died earlier this week and had been in the Good Hope Hospital in Birmingham since October after suffering a stroke, a post on his X/Twitter account confirmed.

A statement said: “Heartbroken to share that Michael died yesterday in hospital of a heart attack following a stroke in October.

“He was a dearly loved son, brother, nephew and uncle who will be deeply and profoundly missed. There will be a memorial service in the coming weeks, the details of which will be shared here.”

Tributes have since flooded in for the star from those who knew him well. Auctioneer Charles Hanson wrote: “Rest in peace @baggottsilver A giant of our antique industry, our ‘Arthur Negus’ and never afraid to call out ‘an expert‘ who got it wrong, including myself. Michael’s thirst for knowledge for the ‘object within’ merited far more TV time too for a true and proper expert."

Fellow auctioneer, Nick Hall, said: “So sorry to hear this, Michael was a true connoisseur and ambassador of the antiques world, a font of knowledge and generous with his knowledge, a raconteur and all round top bloke, a pleasure to have known you Michael RIP @baggottsilver.”

open image in gallery Michael Baggott ( Richard Gardner/Shutterstock )

Art historian Richard Morris, shared a picture of an Egon Schiele painting, adding: “An early work from 1909 in jewel like colours, Egon Schiele's portrait is of his friend and mentor, the painter Anton Peschka, who was to become his brother-in-law. I'm posting it this morning in memory of my dear friend Michael Baggott.”

Prior to his death, Baggott claimed that he had been bedridden in hospital for five weeks and was dehydrated. However, the next day he said he was “happier" and "more hopeful".

In a video, he said: "Hydration at last, Radio 3 blaring and slightly happier, slightly more hopeful. Thank you for everybody who either came or sent a message. Hopefully, the way back starts now."

open image in gallery Michael Baggott ( @baggottsilver/X )

Baggott took an interest in antiques from an early age and specialised in silver, smallwork, boxes, early spoons, provincial and continental silver.

Flog It was cancelled by the BBC in 2018 ending the daytime show’s 17-year run. The series, hosted by Paul Martin, had been a regular feature on BBC One since 2002 and broadcast more than 1,000 episodes. It was been axed to make room for six new commissions that aimed to “modernise” the daytime schedule.