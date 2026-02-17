Former Nickelodeon star claims he was nearly fired during show’s first season
Avan Jogia of ‘Victorious’ fame stars in the new Amazon Prime series, ‘56 Days’
Victorious alum Avan Jogia has claimed that he was almost fired from the iconic Nickelodeon series because it was hard for him to keep up with the fast-paced working environment.
During Monday’s episode of The Zach Song Show, the 34-year-old actor recalled working on the first season of Victorious, where he played teenage heartthrob Oliver Beck. However, Jogia said he struggled with some of his responsibilities as a TV actor on a comedy series and claimed it nearly cost him his job.
When asked why he was nearly fired, he simply responded, “For just not being good.”
In addition to struggling with “hitting his mark,” Jogia recalled that the criticism was “that old Hollywood thing, ‘Like yeah kid, you better pick up your lines.’”
“I’d come from doing drama,” he continued, referring to his film and TV work before Victorious. “I just didn’t understand the rhythm of the medium of multi-camera.”
“I’m in here doing all this internal work. And they’re like, ‘You gotta pick it up man. Louder and funnier,’” he explained.
However, the 56 Days star said that he gained some important takeaways about the entertainment industry following his four years on Victorious.
“I did learn valuable lessons on that show about the medium that you’re in,” he said. “And like, I’ve taken that into my life. Know what thing you’re in, know the show that you’re in.”
He’s still grateful for his experience on Victorious, calling it a “very fertile and vital time of your life.” He added that he continues “cheering” on the success of his castmates, including Leon Thomas, who won two Grammys earlier this month.
“We’re so proud, it’s so heartwarming,” he said about his friend. “This is a man who’s like genuinely a musical genius. He’s just amazing. He’s that talented. It’s lovely to see somebody that’s dedicated to their craft and what they love and see them get real success.”
Victorious, which aired from 2010 to 2013, followed Tori Vega (portrayed by Victoria Justice) and her friends at the elite performing arts academy, Hollywood Arts High School. Along with Jogia, Justice and Thomas, the cast included Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gilles, Daniella Monet and Matt Bennett.
Despite his positive remarks about TV series, Jogia previously said that he didn’t understand the world of Nickelodeon when he started working there.
“It's hard to know what you're signing up for and how it's gonna shape you and the world around you and how it's gonna shape how people interact with you. It's gonna shape what you mean to people,” he told Teen Vogue in 2023. “As far as my career, I try not to think about that time too much. I have always tried to focus on the work itself.”
“I don't look back on [Nickelodeon] fondly. But I do think it’s interesting to see just what it means to people. It's touching, but also it's out of your control,’” he added.
