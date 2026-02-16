Dove Cameron stars in new murder mystery ‘56 Days’ - Here’s how to watch it
- Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia star in a new series 56 Days as Ciara and Oliver who meet by chance at a grocery store and embark on a whirlwind, passionate romance.
- Fifty-six days later, homicide detectives find a decomposed body in a bathtub which could be Ciara or Oliver leaving the question, who killed who?
- The series is based on the best-selling novel by Irish author Catherine Ryan Howard.
- Cameron and Jogia both started out as child actors on Disney and Nickelodeon respectively, but prove they’re ready to breakout as adult stars in this darker thriller.
- 56 Days premieres on Wednesday, 16 February on Prime Video.
