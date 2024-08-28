Support truly

Aubrey Plaza has revealed the reason she has never watched her season of The White Lotus.

The Parks and Recreation actor, 40, starred in the second season of Mike White’s Emmy-winning series as an uptight lawyer called Harper who’s on holiday in Sicily with her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe).

Plaza said she never watched a single episode of The White Lotus season two after being hindered by technological struggles that stopped her accessing the show.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Plaza admitted she gave up trying to watch the performance she was nominated for an Emmy for after she couldn’t log into her HBO Max account.

Talking about watching the series back, she said: “I still haven’t, but I’m going to. To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally.”

She explained: “I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”The Emily the Criminal star added: “I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore. I ask them every time.”

Plaza has previously expressed her frustration with streaming platforms and told Vanity Fair last year she becomes “really angry” when she has to try and use one.

open image in gallery Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe on ‘The White Lotus’ ( HBO )

She said: “I was trying to watch Top Chef season 20. Couldn’t figure out how to f***ing get Hulu + Live. I give up! I can’t. I just can’t.”

The third season of The White Lotus, which was delayed due to both writer’s and actors’ strikes in 2023, is primed for release in 2025 and will be set in Thailand.

Where season one explored money and season two sex, season three is set to delve into the themes of spirituality and death.

Series creator White previously said of the forthcoming instalment: “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.

“It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”