Dancing with the Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev arrested on domestic violence charge

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested in Napa, California on accusations of corporal injury to a spouse.

Corporal injury refers to any physical injury that causes a traumatic condition. It can mean a visible or verifiable injury, whether slight or severe.

People reports that the 42-year-old was arrested just before 10 am on Thursday, August 29. He was booked into the Napa County Jail less than an hour later and given a $25,000 bail.

Chigvintsev has been married to former wrestler Nikki Garcia, who used to be known as Nikki Bella, since 2022. They celebrated their second wedding anniversary on August 27.

The Independent has approached Chigvintsev’s representatives for comment.

Chigvintsev and Garcia, who is retired from WWE and starred in reality show Total Bellas, first met when they were paired together on Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

open image in gallery Artem Chigvintsev attending the 2023 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles ( Getty Images )

At the time, Garcia was in a relationship with her long-time partner John Cena but the pair split a year later.

She reconnected with Chigvintsev and confirmed their relationship in March 2019. In July 2020, they had their first child.

Chigvintsev had previously appeared on the British version of the dance competition show, Strictly Come Dancing.

In 2015, he denied “kicking and shoving” Fern Britton during their time training together.

TV presenter Britton was paired with Chigvintsev for the 2012 series of the BBC1 series but later told The Times that he had “kicked” and “shoved” her during their rehearsals.

Britton reportedly said that Chigvintsev would “look at her feet and just kick or shove” before jokingly telling her “shut your face” and “go home before I kill you”.

“What was his other one? ‘If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb,” she said. “I thought, well, I won’t correct him on that one. We did love each other for a moment or two but he wasn’t charm personified. I did kind of enjoy it but it was grim at the same time.”

Chigvintsev insisted that Britton’s statements “do not reflect any situation [he] recognises”.

“I believe I treated Fern with respect and genuine care, and these claims about me are the opposite of everything I believe in and the person I am,” he told The Independent.

“I cannot imagine what has prompted such statements which come as a shock to me. I just want to thank all my fans and friends for their support and belief in me”.