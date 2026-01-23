Ant and Dec admonished for noisy sleepover at King Charles’ estate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Television presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have revealed they were admonished for excessive noise during a sleepover at the King’s Scottish country estate, Dumfries House.

The duo, who followed Charles for a year for a television programme, were invited to spend the night at the Ayrshire residence ahead of their final interview with the then-prince of Wales.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, McPartlin, 50, recounted their stay, stating they "got on really well" with Charles.

He shared an amusing anecdote: "We were asked if we would like to spend the night at the house ahead of the final interview. We were like ‘Hell, yes!’ It was amazing and everything you’d imagine. I tried on the robe that was in my room and ran out into the corridor to find Dec and there was the prince. He said ‘hello’ and started talking to me about pruning roses. I was so embarrassed."

Donnelly then confessed to the late-night disturbance: "We then had wine in the room and got a bit noisy. We took it a bit far and were asked to be quiet."

The pair also discussed their new podcast, Hanging Out with Ant & Dec, with Donnelly noting: "We know each other inside out and we make each other laugh, so hopefully people will like it. Our wives are more nervous than us – they think we might give too much away." McPartlin added: "It really is just two mates catching up."

Elsewhere on the programme, Emmy award-winning actress Claire Foy discussed her new biographical drama, H Is For Hawk. Foy, known for her portrayal of a young Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, plays academic Helen Macdonald, who attempts to tame a goshawk following her father’s death.

Addressing the film’s theme of grief, she stated: "There is an avoidance of death, but this story brings it out into the open and discusses it."

She also spoke of her experience with the birds of prey: "I had to get to a competent level of falconry, so I wasn’t afraid of them. I came to appreciate them from a position of love and I really miss them. They are not affectionate creatures but there was a real connection."

The sofa also hosted Stranger Things star Joe Keery and rap artist Tinie Tempah, who performed his latest single, Energy.

The Graham Norton Show is broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer at 11.20pm on Friday.