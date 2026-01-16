Ant and Dec announce new hosting venture together away from TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beloved television presenters Ant and Dec are set to launch their inaugural podcast series, Hanging Out With Ant & Dec, offering fans a new, intimate way to connect with the iconic Geordie duo.

This venture marks a significant expansion for the pair, renowned for fronting some of Britain's most popular entertainment shows.

The series promises an intimate experience, inviting listeners to join Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as they catch up, reminisce, and share anecdotes. Fans can also seek advice from the presenters and revisit cherished television moments.

Dec explained the inspiration: What better way to launch Belta Box than with our first ever podcast series! We asked our audience if we did a podcast what would they like it be about, and they said we just want you guys to hang out. So that's what we're doing! Ant & I don't get to hang out as much as we used to, so it's perfect for us."

Concurrently, the duo is unveiling a digital channel named Belta Box. This platform will host fresh entertainment and curated clips, including memorable moments from their early careers, such as Byker Grove.

Ant commented: "We’ve spent our whole careers celebrating great entertainment, so launching Belta Box feels like the natural next step. Alongside our new podcast, we’re excited to create a space packed with fun, feel-good content that brings people together – no matter where they’re watching or listening."

Hanging Out With Ant & Dec will release new episodes bi-weekly from 22 January, with a bonus episode every Monday. Extended video versions will be available on the Belta Box YouTube channel.

The presenters, known for shows like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Britain’s Got Talent, also found musical success as PJ and Duncan, scoring a number one in 2013 with their 1994 hit "Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble."

The duo said goodbye to Saturday Night Takeaway in 2024 after the ITV showed was place on an indefinite hiatus. The pair stated that it was the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath” having presented more than 20 series since 2002.