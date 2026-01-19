Ant and Dec apologise for ‘suicide imagery’ podcast advert
Mental health advocates condemned the ad for being ‘incredibly insensitive’
Ant and Dec have issued an apology and pulled an advert for their new podcast, which some viewers claimed featured suicide imagery.
To promote their podcast, called Hanging Out with Ant and Dec, the Geordie pair posted a video to their social media depicting both men hanging from a washing line. However, within hours of the video going live, some observers argued that the imagery in the ad – particularly the initial shot of pairs of feet dangling in mid-air – was insensitive and suggestive of suicide.
“That Ant and Dec podcast promo ad is (accidentally I suspect) about as misguided as you can get,” one person wrote on X. “Did absolutely nobody check what the still image looked like before they pressed send?”
The mental health advocate Katie Waissel, who shot to fame on The X Factor, also expressed concern about the ad, tweeting that it was “triggering, insensitive and frankly reckless to push out as ‘entertainment’.”
Non-profit organisation Mind, Body & Sole also urged the pair to axe the advert, writing on X that it was “incredibly insensitive to families who’ve lost loved ones to suicide and mental health struggles,” adding: “It’s truly poor taste and upsetting to witness such a lack of judgement and thoughtfulness given their large following.”
Others, however, took a more humorous approach to the error, with one person joking: “Ant and Dec being cancelled was not on my 2026 bingo card.”
Within hours of the ad going live on Ant and Dec’s social media pages, it had been pulled.
In a statement, Ant and Dec said: “We did not mean to cause any offence with this promo video and we are sorry if it has upset anyone. We have taken on board the comments and have deleted the video.”
The Independent has contacted the Samaritans for comment.
Hanging Out with Ant and Dec, which launches on 22 January, will see the pair having unscripted chats about life, with a press release boasting that listeners will hear them “catching up, reminiscing and seeing where the conversation takes them”.
The pair, who have been UK TV mainstays since the early Nineties children’s series Byker Grove, were last on screens in December as hosts of the latest series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
They made headlines during the programme after fans unearthed an old rumoured rivalry between the pair and the TV presenter and model Kelly Brook, who was one of the stars participating in the series.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
