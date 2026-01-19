Ant and Dec apologise for ‘suicide imagery’ podcast advert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ant and Dec have issued an apology and pulled an advert for their new podcast, which some viewers claimed featured suicide imagery.

To promote their podcast, called Hanging Out with Ant and Dec, the Geordie pair posted a video to their social media depicting both men hanging from a washing line. However, within hours of the video going live, some observers argued that the imagery in the ad – particularly the initial shot of pairs of feet dangling in mid-air – was insensitive and suggestive of suicide.

“That Ant and Dec podcast promo ad is (accidentally I suspect) about as misguided as you can get,” one person wrote on X. “Did absolutely nobody check what the still image looked like before they pressed send?”

The mental health advocate Katie Waissel, who shot to fame on The X Factor, also expressed concern about the ad, tweeting that it was “triggering, insensitive and frankly reckless to push out as ‘entertainment’.”

Non-profit organisation Mind, Body & Sole also urged the pair to axe the advert, writing on X that it was “incredibly insensitive to families who’ve lost loved ones to suicide and mental health struggles,” adding: “It’s truly poor taste and upsetting to witness such a lack of judgement and thoughtfulness given their large following.”

Others, however, took a more humorous approach to the error, with one person joking: “Ant and Dec being cancelled was not on my 2026 bingo card.”

Within hours of the ad going live on Ant and Dec’s social media pages, it had been pulled.

The advert depicted pairs of legs dangling in mid-air, later revealed to be Ant and Dec hanging from a washing line ( Belta Box )

In a statement, Ant and Dec said: “We did not mean to cause any offence with this promo video and we are sorry if it has upset anyone. We have taken on board the comments and have deleted the video.”

The Independent has contacted the Samaritans for comment.

Hanging Out with Ant and Dec, which launches on 22 January, will see the pair having unscripted chats about life, with a press release boasting that listeners will hear them “catching up, reminiscing and seeing where the conversation takes them”.

The pair, who have been UK TV mainstays since the early Nineties children’s series Byker Grove, were last on screens in December as hosts of the latest series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

They made headlines during the programme after fans unearthed an old rumoured rivalry between the pair and the TV presenter and model Kelly Brook, who was one of the stars participating in the series.

