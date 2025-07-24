Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has admitted she does not check rumoured contestant line-ups because she doubts their accuracy and prefers to be surprised.

Every year, rumours swirl about who will appear on the popular BBC dancing competition, which has been plagued by scandal in recent months.

This year’s rumoured celebrities include Stefan Dennis, best known as Neighbours’ Paul Robinson, EastEnders actor Bovinder Sopal, known for her role as Suki Panesar, and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

Dowden, who has been confirmed as a professional for this year’s series after having to drop out last year due to a foot injury, has said she takes the speculation with a pinch of salt.

“I haven't seen [the rumoured line-up], and I don't look at it,” she told MailOnline. “Normally, none of them are on the show anyway.”

She insisted: “We don't get told anything, and I'm glad we don't because I want a lovely surprise.”

The dancer has been filming for Celebrity Hunted alongside fellow pro Carlos Gu and said she had not had “seen anything”.

Amy Dowden, 34, was diagnosed with stage three cancer and forced to drop out of the competition ( Getty Images for Sony Pictures )

“Me being genuinely honest, I don't tend to not look anyway, because most of the time it is not true,” she reiterated.

The 34-year-old was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer two years ago, and is currently in remission. She offered her advice to others in light of the experience.

“If there is something that you are not sure about, go to the GP. Get a check-up,” she said. “It doesn't matter how big or small it might feel - don't think of being a nuisance. It's why we have the healthcare system we have in place.”

Others rumoured to be participating on Strictly this year are Dani Dyer, former Love Island star and daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, and Tom Parker-Bowles, son of Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Other potential stars are Made in Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, who won I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2017, and TV personality Stacey Solomon, who finished third on The X Factor in 2009.

Earlier this year, the BBC issued an apology to Sherlock star Amanda Abbington after a nine-month investigation upheld some of her complaints about professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, while clearing him of Abbington’s more serious allegations. Graziano Di Prima was also axed after claims of “gross misconduct”.

Amy is sharing her recovery story after making a short film called Beyond the Bell, which is part of the Keep Ahead campaign from Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK, which aims to shed light on life post-breast cancer.