The result of the BBC’s investigation into Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly Come Dancing behaviour has been revealed, leading to an apology for Amanda Abbington.

Some complaints made by the Sherlock star about the Italian professional she was coupled with on last year’s series have been upheld – but he has been cleared of the more serious allegations levied against him.

After a nine-month investigation, it’s been reported by BBC News that Abbington’s complaints of verbal bullying and harassment have been acknowledged, while the findings concluded that Pernice was not physically aggressive to his celebrity partner.

Announcing the result of the investigation on Monday (30 September), the BBC said: “We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. Strictly Come Dancing is a family show and we rightly expect very high standards. While competition can be tough, rigorous and demanding, we want the show to ultimately be a joyous and transformative experience. It is a great shame if this hasn’t been the case for everyone who has appeared on the show.

“We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.”

The corporation said the findings had taken a long time to be announced due to the “complex nature” of Abbington’s complaints, adding that “a rigorous and robust process” had been carried out.

A spokesperson for Pernice said he was “pleased” the report “has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour” by him, adding: “Giovanni is relieved that the overwhelming majority of allegations out to the BBC have not been upheld.”

open image in gallery Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington, who were paired together on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2023 ( PA )

Meanwhile, Abbington said the BBC’s apology “meant a lot”, saying in a statement: “As the BBC has indicated today in its statement, my decision to come forward and complain about Giovanni Pernice’s conduct towards me was not an easy thing to do.

“In the days, weeks and months since I contacted the BBC, I’ve been accused of being a liar, a troublemaker and of being ‘mad and unstable’. I’ve also received rape and murder threats and a bomb threat was sent to my place of work. My family and children have also been subjected to threats and intimidation.

She continued: “Despite this vile abuse, I’ve never regretted coming forward, and today’s apology from the BBC is a vindication of my complaint. It’s not just a vindication for me, it’s a vindication for the other people who have contacted me since I made my complaint to express concerns about their own experiences on Strictly Come Dancing. I hope those who have felt unable to speak out now will be more confident that they will be listened to and believed.”

Abbington suddenly quit Strictly five episodes into the 2023 series, citing medical reasons. Her allegations against Pernice, whom she has branded “nasty”, first surfaced in January 2024, and she has repeatedly accused him of misconduct in the rehearsal room.

In August 2024, it was reported that Abbington was “questioned a second time” about her claims against Pernice after she alleged the dancer made sexual comments in the rehearsal room.

open image in gallery Abbington accused Pernice of misconduct in the ‘Strictly’ rehearsal room ( Channel 4 )

Also last month, in an interview with Krishnan Guru-Murthy for Channel 4 News, Abbington claimed that the show’s producers installed cameras in her rehearsal room after she raised concerns about Pernice.

“Every Friday, after the next sort of five weeks, I would get the producer saying, on the Friday, ‘We just watched the footage back, we are shocked and horrified, we’re so sorry.’ That was to my face on the Friday when we would go in and do the camera rehearsal,” she said.

“It’s out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I’m not the one who’s blocking it. I’ve said anyone can watch it, but he [Giovanni] doesn’t want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he’s got nothing to hide.”

open image in gallery Pernice has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing ( BBC )

Asked by Mr Guru-Murthy if she was talking about bullying, she replied: “Yes, it’s bullying and it’s aggressive behaviour, there were other things that were very upsetting, that you manage in the room at the time, because you’re a woman, and you have to manage those things because otherwise, what do you do?”

Ahead of the findings, Pernice has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. In a statement in response to the Channel 4 interview, the dancer’s spokesperson said: “We are cooperating fully with the BBC’s review process. All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes. We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed.”