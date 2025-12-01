Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Scott has prematurely left Australia after becoming the first star to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2025.

The contestants usually stay Down Under for the duration of the series to attend the finale as well as a wrap party, but the Football Focus pundit and former Lioness has headed straight back to the UK to be with her girlfriend, singer Jess Glynne.

Scott revealed the decision was based on the news that Glynne’s mother suffered a major stroke requiring urgent brain surgery, which occurred shortly before she entered the jungle.

“It's been a tough time for us and obviously her family, and it was a tough decision to come into the jungle, but then Jess never wanted me to step away from not doing it,” Scott told The Mirror.

Addressing Glynne’s absence from her elimination, she continued: “I knew there was always a possibility of her not being across the bridge, if her mum hadn't got better, or if things had been getting worse, which they have been.

“But it was a big decision for me to not pass this opportunity, and Jess was the one that pushed me to be here.”

She said speaking to Glynne for the first time after being voted off was an emotional moment, adding that, while she wants to reunite with her campmates at the wrap party, she needs “to get home straight away” to be with Glynne.

“She is my Jessica – I am going to go home and be her rock,” she said.

Glynne celebrated her girlfriend’s efforts on the show with a post on Instagram, telling followers she was "unbelievably proud" of her partner.

She said that Scott, with whom she’s been in a relationship for three years, had not received the airtime “to show how incredible she really is”, stating: “My woman might be out far earlier than she deserved, but I’m so unbelievably proud of her.”

Explaining why she was not there to meet Scott at the end of the bridge, Glynne wrote: “Over the last few weeks, my mum suffered a major stroke and needed urgent brain surgery.

“It’s been a really life-altering time for my family, and I’ve had to stay close to home. Alex would always want me to be where I’m needed most. I can’t wait to have her back by my side.”

After being eliminated from the series, Scott said she felt “free” – and admitted to struggling with the larger personalities in the jungle.

She said she wants former EastEnders star Shona McGarty to win the series, with rapper Aitch and YouTuber Angryginge in second and third place.